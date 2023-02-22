President Biden’s Ukraine triumph keeps Putin wing of GOP in complete meltdown

The loudest pro-Putin wing of the Republican Party, which is pretty much all of them, absolutely cannot stand that President Joe Biden ruled the airwaves with his historic trip to Kyiv. His nerves-of-steel walk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the streets of Kyiv, with air-raid sirens blaring in the background, broadcast around the world broke their brains.
Biden’s trip to Ukraine, the maniacs are loudly insisting is further evidence of his war on white people in America. Because he was in Kyiv instead of, you guessed it, East Palestine, Ohio. “You should be standing with East Palestine—an American town in your own country that needs your help,” tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs (R-RU).
“When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware. When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden’s admin says everything is fine. So on Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America’s interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-RU) yelled on Twitter.
That part about how Biden has offered Ohio’s GOP Gov. Mike DeWine assistance, and how he refused Biden’s offer of “anything you need” in the immediate days after the Norfolk Southern train derailment apparently has escaped them. DeWine still has not declared a disaster in the area, despite both of the state’s senators—Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican J.D. Vance—urging him to do it.
It wasn’t until February 17 that DeWine called in the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The train derailed on February 3. Afterward, the federal government, e.g., the Biden administration, did this:
Within hours of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deployed a team to East Palestine to support state and local emergency and environmental response efforts. The Department of Transportation (DOT) also arrived on scene to investigate what led to the derailment. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been closely coordinating with the emergency operations center, Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and Federal partners.
As President Biden told Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro soon after the derailment, the Federal Government stands ready to provide any additional federal assistance the states may need.
But Biden has abandoned the white, MAGA people of East Palestine, Ohio, in favor of the people of Ukraine. And here it gets really in the space between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-RU) ears. “The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia. But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine-Russia war. End it now!” Greene tweeted.
Right. China. You know what’s next.
All this sets the stage for Putin’s puppet to ride to the rescue, presumably with paper towels at the ready. Yes, Trump is going to East Palestine for reasons. Which makes it a good time to remind those folks that it was in large part Trump policies, and plenty of donations from Norfolk Southern to DeWine and other Republicans in the state that got us here.
