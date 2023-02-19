Bernie Sanders: Nikki Haley’s demand for mental tests is ageist and ‘absurd’

Story by Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
Feb. 19 2023
The Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s demand for mental competency tests for politicians older than 75 is “absurd” and ageist, the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders said.
“We are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism,” Sanders, 81, told CBS’s Face the Nation.
Sanders has mounted two strong challenges for the Democratic presidential nomination, the first in 2016 when he was 74.
Haley, 51, launched her 2024 campaign this week, calling for a “new generation” of leaders but offering few policy specifics except a call for political term limits and mental competency tests.
She has aimed that talking point at Joe Biden, the 80-year-old president, but not at Donald Trump, the 76-year-old former president who remains her only declared rival for the Republican nomination.
Asked on Fox News Sunday why she was a better choice for the nomination than Trump or anyone yet to declare, the former South Carolina governor said: “Why not me?”
No comments:
Post a Comment