A "National Divorce" would be devastating - for the Red States: more crime, more guns, more morons

As we are all well aware, verbal poop dispenser Marjorie Taylor Green recently called for a “National Divorce” between the Red and Blue States, and in a typical delusional Right-Winger way, she thinks this would be somehow a benefit for those Red States.
In a Twitter post Monday, the right-wing member of Congress said, "We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."
According to Greene, "everyone" she talks to agrees.
"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," she wrote.
"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida," she said.
And in 2021, Greene conducted a highly unscientific poll via Twitter to gauge people's interest in splitting the nation along party lines. She claimed it found 48 percent of the country wanted it to stay together, while 43 percent wanted it to split and 9 percent were undecided.
And she believes that Blue staters who move to Red States shouldn’t be allowed to vote for 5 years. Yeah, really.
So, voter suppression. Then eliminate the Department of Education and all public schools so you’d only have private schools, and charter schools that pick and choose their students. You'd fire all “Gender Woke” teachers — which is blatant bigotry — and ban all CRT in the schools so everyone would be taught how awesome the South was before the Civil War and how they were wrongfully and viciously attacked by the Evil North. And Slavery wasn’t all that bad either.
Yeah, uh huh.
[For the record though, most of the people moving from Blue to Red States are actually Republicans, so she would be cutting off her own nose with these policies.]
But as just about anyone with a brain knows, the Red States are hopelessly trapped suckling on the teet of Blue America.
This was pointed out by Joy Ann Reid.
The Brookings Institute recently generated a report that points out the Biden voting counties across the country produced 71% of the nation’s GDP.
Most notably, the stark economic rift that Brookings Metro documented after Donald Trump’s shocking 2016 victory has grown even wider. In 2016, we wrote that the 2,584 counties that Trump won generated just 36% of the country’s economic output, whereas the 472 counties Hillary Clinton carried equated to almost two-thirds of the nation’s aggregate economy.
A similar analysis for last week’s election shows these trends continuing, albeit with a different political outcome. This time, Biden’s winning base in 509 counties encompasses fully 71% of America’s economic activity, while Trump’s losing base of 2,547 counties represents just 29% of the economy. (Votes are still outstanding in 28 mostly low-output counties, and this piece will be updated as new data is reported.)
And this is true, it is mainly Red States in the middle of the country that are the most dependant on Federal aid.
This was further addressed on Morning Joe by Steve Rattner.
"The Trump states, virtually every single state except for Utah, don't ask me why Utah, got back more from Washington than it paid," Rattner said. "So it would not really work very well to their advantage to leave. In fact, the top states for getting a better deal from Washington are Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia."
Higher state-level poverty rates correlate with support for Republican candidates, Rattner said, while Democratic-leaning states tend to have higher income.
"You can see with your eye that the red states tend to be above the national average in poverty," Rattner said, while presenting a chart showing that correlation. "The blue states tend to be below the national average in poverty. Another way to look at it is if -- this is by counties but you get to the same place, on the right, how much of the [gross domestic product] is produced in these places -- red counties, 29 percent, blue counties, 71 percent. They're suffering more economically, and that does lead to the question of, how does that result in more money going to these states?"
Host Joe Scarborough was amazed by Rattner's finding that 71 percent of the GDP came from counties that voted for Biden in the 2020 election.
"This just underlines the fact that it would be devastating for there to be a divide, for those areas that voted for Donald Trump to want a, quote, you know, separation, a divorce from the United States," Scarborough said. "I mean, yeah, what do you think -- well, what other chart -- do you have any other charts we can move along to here?"
Poorer states pay less in federal taxes, Rattner said, and he presented additional charts that showed how much states got back in federal spending -- and those showed Trump states benefited disproportionally from the federal government and would suffer if they were cut off from that funding.
"They'd have huge economic deficits," Rattner said. "They wouldn't have money for their projects, they wouldn't have new bridges, they wouldn't have federal installations in their districts. They wouldn't have food stamps, they wouldn't have Medicaid to help cushion their residents against extreme poverty. It would be a really tough and stupid economic decision. Again, the whole irony of this is you've got Republicans who oppose kind of almost every kind of federal spending, who are the biggest beneficiaries of the federal spending that they oppose."
Here are the 10 states with the highest crime rates:
- District of Columbia - 7,986 per 100,000 people
- New Mexico - 6,462 per 100,000 people
- Louisiana - 6,408 per 100,000 people
- Colorado - 6,091 per 100,000 people
- South Carolina - 5,973 per 100,000 people
- Arkansas - 5,899 per 100,000 people
- Oklahoma - 5,870 per 100,000 people
- Washington - 5,759 per 100,000 people
- Tennessee - 5,658 per 100,000 people
- Oregon - 5,610 per 100,000 people
I've had arguments on Twitter with those on the right who like to say that the cities with the highest crime are “run by Democrats.” Technically that’s true but then *most* cities are run by Democrats because that’s where Democrats live — in the cities. When you look at it, the cities with the most crime are mostly in Red States.
Based on this information, the ten most dangerous cities in the United States are:
- Detroit, MI
- Memphis, TN
- Birmingham, AL
- Baltimore, MD
- St. Louis, MO
- Kansas City, MO
- Cleveland, OH
- Little Rock, AR
- Milwaukee, WI
- Stockton, CA
The most dangerous city in the United States is Detroit, Michigan. Detroit has a violent crime rate of 2,007.8 incidents per 100,000 people with a total of 261 homicides in 2018. Detroit is the only midsize or large city in the United States with a violent crime rate of over 2,000. With a population of less than 700,000 people today, Detroit reported about 13,500 violent crimes in 2018 – a rate higher than cities with double the population. Detroit’s scarce economic opportunities have led to an annual unemployment rate of 9.0% and 37.9% of residents living below the poverty line.
Even with a population of about 8.5 million people, New York City is not even in the 50 most dangerous cities in the United States. New York City has 295 homicides in 2018, which is less than Philadelphia’s 351 despite having a population five times the size of Philadelphia. Philadelphia takes the number 40 spot on the most dangerous cities list. Chicago had the highest number of homicides in 2018 with 563; almost double that of New York, which has triple the population as Chicago.
The issue here is that Democrats who run cities in Blue states — like Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago or New York — generally have a lower per capita rate of crime than Democrats (or Republicans) who run cities in Red States. The difference is in the States — and the State Laws — rather than the Democrats vs Republican leadership in those cities.
There’s another point about rural areas too. They also have crime and mathematically because the people are spread out the level of crime per capita can also be higher than in the more safe cities — it just may be spread out over several sparsely populated counties. Also, rural crime tends to be more heavily targeted against minorities and gays so people like MTG probably wouldn’t count it anyway.
For those who would argue that the reason for high crime in these cities in Red States is the fact that their population is largely black, a common GOP dog-whistle, the statistic for crime indicate that there is no real correlation between violent crime and race, but there is a correlation based on income and poverty. [As noted above when it’s pointed out that Detroit is the U.S. most violent city, while it has an unemployment rate of 9% and 37.9% of residents live below the poverty line.]
Actually, when you break down both race and poverty you can see that the rate of violence for poor whites is actually slightly higher than that for blacks, even though the poverty rate for blacks is far higher as has been well documented.
So again, the poverty rates are more in correlation to violent crime in general, and Red States tend to have higher rates of poverty.
They also have higher rates of Gun Deaths.
It may seem redundant to have both crime rates and gun deaths, but they are very different issues. Most gun deaths, almost 70%, are the result of suicides so the idea of increasing the availability of weapons for the “good guys” doesn’t help at all. In fact, it can only make the situation worse by making a quick death even more convenient.
They have higher rates of Infant Mortality.
They have a higher rate of Teen Births.
They have higher rates of Covid infection and deaths.
Cumulative death rates in red states 30% higher
It has been nearly a year since the COVID-19 vaccines became available to every American adult last April, after initially being offered to health workers and older populations, when supplies were still limited.
However, vaccination rates differ markedly between states that voted for former President Donald Trump, compared to those that voted for President Joe Biden, paralleling the partisan lines that have divided the country.
Data sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the 10 states with the highest vaccination rates all voted for Biden in 2020, while nine of the 10 states with the lowest vaccination rates voted for Trump. The lone exception was Georgia, which narrowly went for Biden by less than a quarter of a percentage point.
Further, cumulative death data from the C.D.C., from over the last 10 months, illustrates the implications of political polarization of the COVID-19 vaccines.
An ABC News analysis of federal data found that on average, the death rates in states that voted for Trump were more than 38% higher than in states that voted for Biden, post widespread vaccine availability.
In addition, in the 10 states with the lowest percentage of full vaccinations, death rates were almost twice as high as that of states with the highest vaccination rates, the analysis found.
And they.are the states with the lowest life expectancy [which makes sense considering all the above, and is highly ironic considering that they claim to be “Pro-Life” except apparently for people who are already living that is.]
The ten states with the lowest life expectancies, in order, are: Mississippi (74.6), West Virginia (74.9), Alabama (74.9), Kentucky (75.1), Arkansas (75.4), Oklahoma (75.5), Louisiana (75.5), Tennessee (76.1), South Carolina (76.2), and Ohio (76.6). Mississippi's longevity is the lowest in the United States at 74.6 years. Mississippi men live the shortest lives on average of 71.4 years. Mississippi is the most obese state, with 40.8% of adults being obese. Unsurprisingly, nine of the ten most obese states are also on the list of the ten states with the shortest life spans. In general, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas are considered the least-healthy states, with high rates of obesity, excessive drinking, cancer, and heart disease, and low-quality health care.
So basically, these states aren't getting anything done right. Without Federal money for Medicare, Medicaid, Infrastructure and Law Enforcement it would only get worse.
You take the Federal government out of the picture and you’ve broken Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Without Federal influence the Red States would further crush Unions driving wages even lower, they would be operating without EPA and OSHA so worker safety would drop through the floor, industrial accidents — like East Palestine — and pollution would flourish, then you’d have the draconian Christo-Fascist policies that they implement with even greater Voter Suppression (which is already happening because of the broken Voter Rights Act), Anti-Woke and Anti-Gay School Censorship as Civil Rights and Hate Crimes Enforcement is shuttered, tragically edited Sex Education and “Abstinance Only” plans which already don't work at preventing teen pregnancy or transmitting disease, ignoring of vaccine requirements so formerly dead viruses like Measles and Mumps would be revived, and on and on.
They would turn these states into Far-Right Religious-infected hellscapes.
It would be absolutely horrible — for them.
