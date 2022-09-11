Trump obliges President Biden and gives us a Case Study into the kind of Ongoing Threat he really is

It might even spew the hate and rage, that makes its continuing threat, apparent for all to see.
Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ‘proving’ Biden’s case on MAGA Republicans
by Zach Schonfeld, The Hill — Sept 4, 2022
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) on Sunday called former President Trump’s rally the day prior “bizarre,” saying he was proving right President Biden’s warnings about “MAGA Republicans.”
“President Biden did caution Americans about extremism in his speech in Philadelphia, and the ex-president is proving his case,” she continued. “To call out law enforcement as vicious enemies, I understand that he identified an FBI agent by name on his social media, probably exposing that law enforcement official to threats that we’ve seen.”
“If we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state — you’re all enemies of the state,” Trump said. “[Biden’s] an enemy of the state, you know that? The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him.”
It’s like someone said, ‘Donald Trump is an untethered threat to Democracy’ —
and on queue Trump obliged, and said:
Let me show you how unhinged I am. You thought Jan 6th was bad — well you haven’t seen nothing yet!
Read Everything Donald Trump Said at His First Rally After Mar-a-Lago Raid
Newsweek — Sept 3, 2022
As you know this week Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president, vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150.
There's only one party that's waging war in American democracy by censoring free speech, criminalizing dissent. You see that happening? Disarming law-abiding citizens, issuing lawless mandates and unconstitutional orders, imprisoning political protesters. That's what they're doing, rigging elections. weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI like never ever before. And raiding and breaking into the homes of their political opponents. I wonder who that could be.
Republicans in the MAGA movement are not the ones trying to undermine our democracy. We are the ones trying to save our democracy very simple. The danger to democracy comes from the radical left, not from the right. Not from the right.
This November, we're going to stand up to this rising tyranny of sickness, lawlessness And death. And we are going to take back our country. We're going to take it.
The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters. controlled by radical left scoundrels lawyers and the media who tell them what to do—you people right there—and when to do it.
They're trying to silence me and more importantly, they are trying to silence you. But we will not be silenced, right. We will never stop speaking the truth. We have no choice because we're not going to have a country love. The evil and malice of this demented persecution of you and me should be obvious to all entities.
And what did President Biden actually say that lit that bonfire under Trump’s fragile and combustible ego?
Nothing, but the truth. Nothing but the facts about the failed insurrection that Trump incited …
Full Transcript of President Biden’s Speech in Philadelphia
NY Times — Sept 1, 2022
[… President Biden]
But as I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise.
Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.
Now, I want to be very clear, very clear up front. Not every Republican, not even the majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. Not every Republican embraces their extreme ideology. I know, because I’ve been able to work with these mainstream Republicans.
But there’s no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.
And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election, and they’re working right now as I speak in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.
MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fanned the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country.
They look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, brutally attacking law enforcement, not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger at the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots. And they see their MAGA failure to stop a peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election as preparation for the 2022 and 2024 elections.
They tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people. This time, they’re determined to succeed in thwarting the will of the people. That’s why respected conservatives like Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig has called Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans “a clear and present danger” to our democracy.
We, the people, will not let anyone or anything tear us apart. Today, there are dangers around us we cannot allow to prevail. We hear — you’ve heard it, more and more talk about violence as an acceptable political tool in this country. It’s not. It can never be an acceptable tool. So, I want to say this plain and simple: There is no place for political violence in America, period, none, ever.
You saw law enforcement brutally attacked on January the 6th. We’ve seen election officials, poll workers, many of them volunteers of both parties, subject to intimidation and death threats. And, can you believe it, F.B.I. agents just doing their job as directed, facing threats to their own lives from their own fellow citizens.
On top of that, there are public figures today, yesterday and the day before predicting and all but calling for mass violence and rioting in the streets. This is inflammatory. It’s dangerous. It’s against the rule of law. And we, the people, must say this is not who we are.
Ladies and gentlemen, we can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American. They’re incompatible. We can’t allow violence to be normalized in this country. It’s wrong. We each have to reject political violence with all the moral clarity and conviction this nation can muster now.
We can’t let the integrity of our elections be undermined, for that is a path to chaos.
The truth hurts doesn’t it Donald? A failed presidency, a failed election, and a failed coup …
It’s enough to drive someone to start another “enemies list,” one which threatens the members of FBI and the DOJ — an “enemies list” that threatens the very President of the United States himself. (Hmmm, isn’t that still a crime?)
The fact that the certified winner of the last election is now turning a spotlight on Trump’s insurrection attempt — it is enough make a “stable genius” who will never admit defeat, enough to push him over the edge, into the vengeful mindset of riling-up Insurrection II:
[ Donald Trump — Sept 3, 2022: ]
This November, we're going to stand up to this rising tyranny of sickness, lawlessness And death. And we are going to take back our country. We're going to take it.
So much for “lowering the temperature” in exchange for leniency from the FBI and Justice. With the evidence-tsunami building around you on all fronts, those Constitution-protectors must now be called out as “vicious monsters” too … you know, for enforcing the Law.
Unvanquishable foes, set on seeing your plethora of crimes — finally receive the Justice that they deserve. How can this be?
The only one “rigging elections” and fomenting “political violence,” is the unhinged one, who “lies like other people breath.” The MAGA Republican leader who cannot contemplate a world, where he could possibly lose.
A freedom-based democratic system like that — one that enforces and protects the peaceful transfer of power — is once again “the enemy” in the dangerous, demented mind of Donald Trump.
Real Republicans [Never-Trumpers] have noticed this ongoing tinderbox threat, one we’d be wise to nip in the bud; a wildfire that should be quenched before it wreaks anymore damage, on our democratic system of government:
[ President Biden — Sept 1, 2022: ]
Federal Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig has called Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans “a clear and present danger” to our democracy.
The truth hurts doesn’t it Donald?
PS. Think this is bad — you’re really going to love prison / home incarceration.
