Republican Lindsey Graham, who has never seen a vagina, proposes a nationwide abortion ban

Lindsey Graham is a 67-year-old man who has never married — or even been seen on a date with a woman. So, of course, people speculate he is gay. They need to stop. Graham’s sexuality is irrelevant. What is relevant is that he is not much of a man. This is ironic as he belongs to a party that bemoans the loss of masculinity in America — apparently because not enough men are shooting (topless), wrestling (shirtless), or getting their testicles tanned (completely naked). Video courtesy of the giggling doughboy, Tucker Carlson, click here.
Graham lacks masculinity because he has no pride or principles. He is a suck-up and an ass-kisser, amoral and weak, an embarrassment. And yet the “real men” — and women — of South Carolina have elected him their Senator four times. If he represents the “flower of Southern manhood,” I am not impressed.
It was in his home state that Graham's shortcomings were first nationally exposed. In 2015, during the pre-primary phase of the GOP’s 2016 candidate search, reality TV star Trump went to South Carolina and lacerated Graham in front of his homies. The orange pestilence called Graham,
“a disgrace,” “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen,” “one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States.” Adding “I don’t think he could run for dog catcher in this state and win again.":
During the contest, he gave out Graham’s cellphone number. And after Graham dropped out, Trump piled on by pointing out Graham’s inadequacies and questioning his sanity.
“He ends up at zero [percent]. Zero. Here’s a guy running for the presidency — he’s at zero. He leaves in disgrace, in my opinion.” Adding,
“I saw him on television this morning, and I think he lost it. He said ‘Donald Trump, he’s’ — he couldn’t even talk. He was shaking. The hatred. They say, ‘What do you think of Donald Trump? Well, waahhh.’ He went crazy. The guy is a nut job.”
Graham fired back, asserting that if Trump became the nominee,
"The Republican Party will get killed, we’ll get creamed, we’ll lose, we’ll deserve it." Adding,
“I’d rather risk losing without Donald Trump than try to win with him, because it will do more damage over time," And,
Trump has run “a campaign on xenophobia, race-baiting, religious bigotry – that cannot be Republican conservatism.”
One man won. One man lost. But while the loser was bloodied, he was unbowed. Sadly, not for long. And this is why Graham is like a meth addict. A junkie will do anything to get their fix. Offer sex, steal from their family, shoplift, beg — whatever it takes. Graham’s drug is relevance. And the only way to stay relevant in the GOP today is to appease the 2020 loser. No matter the cost to reputation.
It is hard for the non-addict to understand the compulsion that drives the user to sacrifice everything for their drug. Many have to hit rock bottom before they find the will to quit. And others never find the will and simply die. Graham’s desperate need to be somebody manifests itself in his abasement. It is too bad he never married anyone or had children through sex or adoption.
I am not saying that his lack of family has doomed him to his fate. Many single people live rich and meaningful lives. But they are people who are comfortable in their skin. Psychologically healthy, they do not need the affirmation of another. Graham’s make-up is too fragile. He needs someone to look after him. When John McCain died, Graham lost his father — again. He needed a substitute. OK. I have probably gone too far (let me know in the comments).
Regardless, Graham was soon carrying the man’s golf bag and saying with pride Trump “beat him like a dog.” I cringe as I write this. How does a man value his honor so little that he will trade it for a pat on the head? Does Graham not see the scorn he has engendered? Not just from his political rivals but from his own party? He does not. Because he does not care what Democrats think. And Republicans are all doing the same thing.
Ted “your wife is ugly” Cruz, “Liddle” Marco Rubio, and Kevin McCarthy are just three desperate piglets fighting to latch onto the orange sow’s teats. These spineless opportunists have made a Faustian bargain. And in return for kissing the ring, they hope to receive the blessing of a man who is as equally likely to be in jail in 2025, as he is to be President. (Note: In June 2020, Graham pocketed Trump’s “my Complete and Total Endorsement!”. And in April 2021, Rubio scored his “Complete and Total Endorsement.” Because Trump's vocabulary tops out at c.100 words.)
But Graham is feeling the inconstant nature of Trump’s approval. In February, Graham reasonably observed that insurrectionists rioting through the halls of Congress ought to go on trial. in return, Trump called him a RINO and said “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” Note the use of the full name. It is like a parent who is so mad at their miscreant progeny they use the kid’s full name.
Now in the face of an enormous backlash against the Supreme Court's decision to deny women agency of their uteruses, Graham has decided the time is right for national abortion restrictions. The man was for states’ rights until he was not. He also claims, despite his pitiful presidential run that "The people are with me!" And the GOP, who were once betting on how overwhelming their majority would be in Congress, are now desperately holding on to fading hopes.
It is one thing to indulge your misogyny in red states but pushing purple states towards the Democrats is political malfeasance. So why did Graham do it? For the publicity - to get on TV. He works on the principle that it is better to be reviled than ignored. And reviled he is.
What will his gravestone say? “Here lies a nobody, who thought he was a somebody.”
