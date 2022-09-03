Pete Buttigieg on Fox News - Scathing Reply to Question About Kavanaugh Protestors

Pete did what he does best this morning on Fox News — masterful take-down on overturning Roe, taking away our right to privacy, and he simply eviscerated Bret Kavanaugh.
Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, was on Fox News today to talk about infrastructure, but Mike Emanuel just had to slip in a question about the protesters at Morton’s Restaurant, where Kavanaugh was eating dinner. He asked what Pete thought about his husband, Chasten’s tweet: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.” LOL. Chasten rivals AOC in dry, sarcastic tweets.
Buttigieg began his answer by establishing that public officials should always be free of “violence, harassment and intimidation” in public locations, while adding that they will “never be free of criticism or peaceful protest” from individuals exercising their rights to freedom of speech.
“Remember, the justice [Kavanaugh] never even came in contact with these protesters. They reportedly didn’t see or hear them, and these protesters are upset because a right — an important right, that the majority of Americans support — was taken away. Not only the right to choose, by the way, but this justice was part of the process of stripping away the right to privacy.”
“As long as I’ve been alive, the seventh (settled)** case law of the Constitution protected a right to privacy, and that has now been thrown out the window by the justices, including justice Kavanaugh, who — as I recall — swore up and down, in front of God and everyone, including the United States Congress, that they were going to leave settled case law alone,” Buttigieg added.
Buttigieg said that peaceful protesters’ First Amendment rights are protected, contrasting that with the realities of the House investigative committee on the Capitol rioters and saying that the nation is “reckoning with a mob summoned by the former president … for the purpose of overthrowing the election and very nearly succeeded in preventing the peaceful transfer of power. I think common sense can tell the difference.”
**HT to Sean Robertson for pointing out the error in the transcript.
The excerpt comes from Yahoo News, which has a link to a video on Twitter. news.yahoo.com/…
I know some people don’t use twitter, so Axios has a video of the relevant part of the interview on its site. www.axios.com/…
It can be found on Youtube as well. Love the Midas Touch Background, “Because Truth is Golden.”
I gotta say, Pete was high on my list in 2020 for his intelligence and facility with words. I love how he simply talks over the Emanuel when he tries to break in and never acknowledges him. He manages to compare that peaceful protest at Morton’s to the brutal, violent insurrection on Jan 6.
UPDATE: Pete and Chasten bought a house in Michigan two years ago, near Chasten’s parents in Traverse City. In the last week, it has become public knowledge that they are changing their legal residence from Indiana to Michigan. They will vote in MI for the mid-terms.Bret Kavanaugh eviscerated once again - but he still likes beer.
