'Not Christianity' begins trending on Twitter in response to Supreme Court's perverse rulings

The Supreme Court is stocked with what many politely refer to as “conservative Christians.” The need to distinguish “conservative Christians” from standard Christians is not simply because many of them are Catholic, but because they all seem to follow a highly politicized, extremely ardent, and narrow version of Christianity. In fact, whether or not they believe that Jesus of Nazareth was the Christ and believing in him leads to the salvation of one’s soul is hard to know, since most of their decision-making seems to revolve around harming the majority of God’s creatures.
The high court’s decision to roll back 50 years of reproductive rights using a clearly hypocritical and intellectually vacuous argument while also promoting gun violence, state violence, and abuse, and capping the session off by arguing that we are not stewards of the planet God gave us, has led to the hashtag #NotChristianity trending on Twitter.
How does one square a decision to do away with clean air and the enforcement of better environmental conditions with Genesis 2:15? “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.”
You do that with politics, and hiding behind a religion.
We are at a frustrating, frightening, and dark time in our country’s history. The gallows humor being used is one of the ways that humans survive, as well as anger. We survive on humor and anger and then, we take action.
One important reminder here: The people that are fighting to take away women's rights, to take away reproductive rights, to take away LGBTQ+ rights, are Christian. The people saying they are not are essentially arguing for a broader, more humanistic version of Christianity that's not beholden to the Santa Claus/Revelations-version many Americans have been weaned on.
