Liz Cheney destroys Donald Trump: 'He violated his oath. He cannot be president again.'

Congresswoman Liz Cheney has taken the lead in most of the January 6th hearings. She is clearly on a mission. That mission is to convict Donald Trump with the public and to make it impossible for a derelict Department of Justice to ignore the leader of the attempted coup.
“In our hearing tonight,” Liz Cheney said, “you saw an American president faced with a stark and unmistakable choice between right and wrong. There was no ambiguity, no nuance. Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office to ignore the ongoing violence against law enforcement to threaten our constitutional order. There is no way to excuse that behavior. It was indefensible.”
And then Liz Cheney laid down the gauntlet:
“Every American must consider this,” Cheney said. “Can a president who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6th ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?”
The answer is clear. The January 6th committee has done a great job in prosecuting Donald Trump. Now it is time for the Department of Justice to do its job.
Donald Trump is a mob boss, a thug, and a criminal. He must be shackled and arrested like an ordinary violent gangster.
