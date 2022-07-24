Forget the AR-15: Sig Sauer about to unleash pure terror upon American streets

This is just beyond insane. The psychopaths who run the gun manufacturer Sig Sauer are about to release the MCX-SPEAR, which is the civilian version of the US Army’s new NGSW-R (Next Generation Squad Weapon-Rifle) onto American streets, as if the AR-15 wasn’t bad enough.
What is the NGSW-R? From Wiki:
The Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program is a United States military program created in 2017 to replace the M4 carbine and M249 SAW light machine gun (both 5.56mm ammunition) and the 7.62mm M240 machine gun, with a common system with 6.8mm cartridges; and to develop small arms fire control systems for the new weapons.
Ok doesn’t sound terrible. What’s the problem exactly?
“This is a weapon that could defeat any body armor, any planned body armor that we know of in the future,” then-Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told the Army Times in 2019. “This is a weapon that can go out at ranges that are unknown today.”
Oh. So what does that mean exactly?
“It’ll shoot through almost all of the bulletproof vests that are worn by law enforcement in the country right now,” said Ryan Busse, a former firearms company executive who is now a senior policy analyst with the Giffords Law Center and author of Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America.
Gunhumpers, Gundamentalists, and Ammosexuals are literally salivating at the opportunity to get this fancy new weapon into their hands. This is a LITERAL WAR WEAPON that Sig Sauer is unleashing upon America. It’s ONLY purpose is to defeat body armor and turn gun victims into red mist.
The site quoted SIG Sauer President & CEO Ron Cohen saying the civilian weapon was a “near match” to what would become the military’s new standard infantry weapon.
“This is a rare opportunity for passionate consumers to own a piece of history,” Cohen said. “This first production run MCX-SPEAR, and all of the revolutionary technology behind its development, is being offered to the commercial market in a configuration that is a near match to our NGSW-R submission.”
One of the “elite” dealers estimated this week that SIG Sauer had sent out between 2,500 and 5,000 of the weapons—and that they were an instant hit despite the price.
“What’s out there is already bought out,” he reported.
Just in case you didn’t think gun violence in America could get any worse. Sig Sauer couldn’t wait to make civilian versions of this next-generation infantry battle rifle and get them out onto America’s streets in order to maximize the carnage. Sig Sauer’s ENTIRE advertising campaign revolves around putting military weapons into civilian hands.
“That’s a major part of SIG’s advertising, their whole thing,” Busse said. “They don’t have a lot of words in their advertising, but they picture all of these, either military guys or special forces officers,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Buy the gun that all the military special operators use…forget basic training, just become a military badass.”
Thankfully the eye-watering $8000 price tag will probably keep it out of the hands of your average school shooter, but an older shooter like Stephen Paddock could certainly afford such a weapon.What is it going to take to get these weapons of warfare off our streets? This is SHEER INSANITY. America is truly broken.
