Totally predictable: lead Republican Senator walks out on gun deal

The lead Republican negotiator for what would be the US Senate's first gun control bill in a generation has walked out of talks with Democrats.
Texas Senator John Cornyn has played a key role in drafting the framework of a proposed firearms bill following mass shootings in Texas and New York.
Leaving Washington, he said: "I'm through talking.”
The plans include tougher checks for buyers under the age of 21 and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.
The proposals have shown some rare cross-party cooperation on the issue of gun control, but still fall far short of what many Democrats and activists have been calling for.
What’s the stumbling block?
...The flurry of action comes after 19 young children and two adults were killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas, less than two weeks after a racially motivated shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, left 10 dead.
But Mr Cornyn's walk-out has placed a question mark over the legislation's future. Axios, a political outlet, reported earlier on Thursday that conservative colleagues of the Texas senator are frustrated at his handling of the talks and want time to consider the text of any proposal before it is introduced to the chamber floor.
The appropriate response to their frustration in the face of the continuing carnage is: “F*ck your feelings.”
What’s got their knickers in a twist?
Senators say disagreements remain over incentives for states to enact so-called red flag laws, which allow police to seize guns from people deemed dangerous. Talks are also ongoing to close the "boyfriend loophole", which permits abusive partners to buy guns.
Well, now we know that Republicans are worried dangerous people and abusers will be deprived of their constitutional right to have access to firearms. Guess they know their base...
If Republicans didn’t negotiate in bad faith, they wouldn’t negotiate at all — which is how it works.Reminder — Ted Cruz is not the only A-hole Senator from Texas.
