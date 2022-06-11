They don't understand that the propaganda is making 'Them' physically sick.

Please understand that I am not saying that them Republicans ( Them ) as I refer to that bunch are the only ones getting sick but I sure am seeing a lot of it. The propoganda machine is literally making them very ill.
They see their friends, family as brainwased and Fox Fake News and other media You tube and FB outlets as truthtellers and it is all bad. Everything is bad. Their guy did not win and they were cheated. They think the name Biden is Marxist. They stress and get all loud and excited and their blood pressure and hate and destructive thinking is taking them down a path of sickness. They don’t even see it. How many smiles do you really see on Republican faces, even when they were in power? EVERYTHING is bad.
They are having heart problems or extreme covid, very high blood pressure, headaches, depression and refuse to listen to any kind of thinking that differs from the Trump or Fox which is pretty much the same thing. They are estranged from famiy to a point of depression. They will for the most part not want to hear the Jan 6 hearings.
It is sad to be in such an alternate reality that they do not realize it is literally making them very unhealthy. Since they don’t believe in Climate Change, they want drilling and environmental hazards so they can pay a buck less a gallon at the pump only to pay higher prices for their medicine.
It is amazing. They are detrimental to their own health, both physical and mental. The sad thing is, they are doing more harm to themselves than any so called opposition could do to them. It is now “ coming for your guns” and many do not even own guns. So what guns are they going to take from them?
Do you know people who appear miserable and in the cult rabbit hole that are happy? I know not one.
I guess when the old saying, the Truth hurts, is not quite true. The truth can be freeing. The lie hurts. Basically the right is killing off or harming physically and mentally their base and the followers don’t even see it.Not happy? Life has no meaning? Everything is bad? Maybe it's because guys like Moscow Mitch are in charge in your world.
