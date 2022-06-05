Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, June 5, 2022

The white headed hyena makes me ashamed to be a Georgia woman. Margie and Peach Tree dishes.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)
Don't eat from the Peach tree dish said the moronic woman from the Peach State.  She makes David Perdue look like a genius.
First of all I want all to know I do remember all those having a hard time this Memorial Day...especially this Memorial Day.  It takes a toll on combat vets and now on sane people who are so upset over the massacre in Texas.

I did need a laugh but found myself just shaking my head over Marjorie Taylor Green’s latest tweet.  Watch this nutcase and tell me again why those people from Georgia wanted her not to run were wrong.  There should be an ad running over and over about her insanity: 

"The government wants to track our bowel movement plus they want to zap us via Bill Gates as they grow fake cheesburgers in a Peach dish.   

"McDonalds and Burger King should sue !!!!!"

OMG...Does she go outside and do mushrooms before going on camera or is she just this insane naturally?

"Peach Tree dish" instead of "petri dish."  She talks to hear her own voice.  She is not even halfway sensible,

I am from Georgia and it shames me to say this breed of insanity thrives up there in her territory.  

I need to check and if I have any peach dishes, she would be the second person my cheeseburger would zap.  Trump and his bleach drink would be the first.

Now let me see if I can find some peach dishes here in the house.   

Please dems… Run an ad with the former guy suggesting bleach drink and this one swearing peach dishes of fake meat "is" gonna zap us.

I would laugh but these people have drivers licenses and are walking around  free and need to be in padded cells.  Did she forget her boyfriend Donald eats cheesburgers?  He’ll wash it down with bleach….No worries.

And this is what passes for a Republican today.  Roll over Ronald Reagan.
