The white headed hyena makes me ashamed to be a Georgia woman. Margie and Peach Tree dishes.

First of all I want all to know I do remember all those having a hard time this Memorial Day...especially this Memorial Day. It takes a toll on combat vets and now on sane people who are so upset over the massacre in Texas.
I did need a laugh but found myself just shaking my head over
Marjorie Taylor Green’s latest tweet. Watch this nutcase and tell me again why
those people from Georgia wanted her not to run were wrong. There
should be an ad running over and over about her insanity:
"The government wants to track our bowel movement plus they want to zap us via Bill Gates as they grow fake cheesburgers in a Peach dish.
"McDonalds and Burger King should sue !!!!!"
OMG...Does she go outside and do mushrooms before going on camera or is she just this insane naturally?
"Peach Tree dish" instead of "petri dish." She talks to hear her own voice. She is not even halfway sensible,
I am from Georgia and it shames me to say this breed of insanity thrives up there in her territory.
I need to check and if I have any peach dishes, she would be the second person my cheeseburger would zap. Trump and his bleach drink would be the first.
Now let me see if I can find some peach dishes here in the house.
Please dems… Run an ad with the former guy suggesting bleach drink and this one swearing peach dishes of fake meat "is" gonna zap us.
I would laugh but these people have drivers licenses and are walking around free and need to be in padded cells. Did she forget her boyfriend Donald eats cheesburgers? He’ll wash it down with bleach….No worries.And this is what passes for a Republican today. Roll over Ronald Reagan.
