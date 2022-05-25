Rep. Ruben Gallego unloads on Sen. Krysten Sinema (and others) for inaction on guns.

Kyrsten Sinema used to be our Arizona state legislator and she was cool and said the right things and we sent her money and always our vote. Now she’s just a corporate knob polisher who never meets constituents and loves a holdover Jim Crow policy so much she’s willing to sacrifice voter rights and democracy itself to uphold it. And little kids’ lives too.
Ruben Gallego is my Arizona congressman now and he’s cool and says the right things and we send him money and always our vote. He will not be blinded by ‘my precious’ like Sinema was, and it’s because people know the former Marine combat vet is fighting for them, not a corporate moneybags, that his name is often mentioned as a primary challenger to Sinema in ‘24. As it stands now, most Democrats here can’t stand her and Gallego would win easily.
I’ve met the Congressman a few times and you can probably tell he’s a straight shooter, a no bullshit guy. So today after Republicans started with their NRA talking points within hours of the tragedy in Uvalde, Rep. Gallego went on a bit of a profanity-fueled rant in response to the hollow “thoughts and prayers” BS from the usual hollow elected officials, beginning with this crap from Cruz saying we shouldn’t “politicize” mass murders.
Rep. Gallego wrote:
Fuck you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless.
A couple minutes later, Rep. Gallego added, in case Sen. Cruz didn’t get his drift:
Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer.
Then Darrell Issa tweeted the standard T&P garbage, literally, so Rep. Gallego threw a few choice words his direction.
Rep. Gallego to Darrell Issa:
Fuck your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings.
So, the Iraq War veteran is pissed as hell. Good. Someone in D.C. should be. Then this in response to his fellow Arizonan:
Rep. Gallego responds to Sen. Krysten Sinema’s tweet saying she’s horrified and no parent should have to fear violence at their kids’ school. He writes:
Please just stop.. unless you are willing to break the filibuster to actually pass sensible gun control measures you might as well just say “thoughts and prayers”
Whoa! House-passed gun legislation closing loopholes and adding background checks is of course stalled in the Senate because of: a) evil Republican motherfuckers and/or b) the filibuster. Sinema could do something about one of those choices but she won’t because she clearly loves a racist tool that serves her corporate fundraising and attention-seeking more than sensible laws that save lives.
Perhaps this rebuke to the state’s Senior Senator is a sign Rep. Gallego is planning to run in ‘24. Perhaps not, perhaps he’s just sad and pissed as hell for obvious reasons and Sen. Sinema got in the way. Either way, it’s deserved.
Thanks to samanthab in the comments, here is Sen. Sinema’s reply to Jake Sherman.
Typical, she says DC solutions are not “realistic here,” then WTF is she doing in the Senate? Go home already, and make room for someone who does have a purpose. She’s also going to start “conversations” with “both sides of the aisle” because her bipartisanship BS has worked so well so far.
