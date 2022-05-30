'Every Republican voter locked those dead kids in there with a mass murderer'

One of the most revolting parts of American gun massacres is hearing conservatives argue that rather than address the problem of guns in our society, we should instead fortify our schools and train our children on what to do when they’re being slaughtered by Republican-fueled mass killers. As if this wasn’t all disgusting enough, to watch parents subject their children to these regimes is monstrous.
American schools are wasting BILLIONS of dollars on technology and hardware upgrades to make our population feel better about their cowardly refusal to address the nightmare of guns. These spending plans are often carried out with the guidance of Keystone Cop style police departments and private security contractors who work hand in hand to profit off of the violent, bloody, rapid-fire dismemberment of America’s youngest children.
So, forcing kids to wear masks to protect them and others from Covid is child abuse? But subjecting them to active shooter drills and locking them in prisons so Daddy can play dress-up GI Joe on the weekend isn’t? The rest of the world looks at American gun-worshipping parents as some of the lowest forms of life and who could blame them at this point? Here’s an example article, one of thousands explaining what’s going on nationwide:
“Most of the classrooms in Millard can only be locked from the outside,” says a campaign brochure from Millard Families for Safe Schools, which is advocating approval of the bond. “It is counter-intuitive that the first thing teachers do in the event of (an emergency) is leave the classroom to lock the door. We need to pay for thousands of new locking mechanisms that will allow teachers to lock the classroom door from the inside if the situation demands.”
In California, doors that can be locked on the inside of a classroom, known by some as “Columbine doors” (see sidebar), now are required in any K-12 school construction that receives state financing.
So, let’s see how that all worked out:
The Uvalde school district had an extensive safety plan. 19 children were killed anyway.
The district adopted an array of security measures that included its own police force, threat assessment teams at each school, a threat reporting system, social media monitoring software, fences around schools and a requirement that teachers lock their classroom doors, according to the security plan posted on the district’s website.
And this:
"It appears as though there was failure of access control," said Paul Timm, vice president of Facility Engineering Associates.
Lockdown protocols in schools have become the norm… "We should come up to a building and find every door locked… "We recommend all schools should be teaching classes with all classes [sic] with the classroom door closed and locked; schools don't like to do that because of operations. Kids have to (use) the restroom, and they come back and it's interrupting us, but it's a safer way to teach," he said.
Was that the problem? Our teachers don’t want to teach in a prison? Or was it this:
Texas Shooting Onlookers Say Police Were 'Unprepared,' Didn't Go Into School
Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.
“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”
“They were unprepared,” he added.
And then there’s this:
Meanwhile, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
Look people. There’s a very real possibility that the cult-like fortification of our schools that these GQP sucking rejects in our police departments and in our local governments have tricked parents into spending billions of dollars on… they may have just been a big part of the reason these kids died. Not only did they provide a totally false sense of security that prevented us from addressing the real problems, they may have actually trapped the shooter in that classroom with the kids for much much longer than necessary. It seems pretty clear. All of the other “solutions” to the gun nightmare have failed and might be doing even more damage than doing nothing. Meanwhile, the only solutions worth discussing are of course being blocked by the deplorable half of our society.
I mean really, you’re telling me an entire crew of border patrol agents couldn’t break down that door? They had to wait for staff to open it? That sounds like the kind of fortified door that was designed to keep people with guns out. And it did. It kept them out and it kept a madman with guns in.
Anybody with a soul could have told Americans that fortifying their schools rather than changing gun laws was the clearest symbol of our cultural, moral, and spiritual decline (if not outright collapse). Anyone with a brain could tell them (and many of us did) that it wasn’t going to change anything. Schools are chaotic. Cities are chaotic. Life is chaotic. Hell, we can’t even keep our nuclear weapons transport vehicles organized properly without people screwing it up and risking an apocalypse. There was simply no way that school fortification was ever going to put a dent in school shootings. Frankly, I think a lot of these creepy Trump-loving, Bible thumping, police officers and security companies who sold us this crap knew it from the beginning and just took advantage.
So now here we are, left with the very real possibility that the solutions that we were sold by Republicans and by our police departments are the solutions that protected a mass shooter from our police officers.
It’s time to stop desecrating the memories of our dead children.
It’s not just the shooters who are responsible for these deaths any longer.
Every Republican voter locked those dead kids in there with a mass murderer. And we all spent billions to help them do it."It’s time to stop desecrating the memories of our dead children."
