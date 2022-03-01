Welp, it's just so clear that Joe Biden is simply "Destroying" America!

So a member of my anti-disinformation Facebook group Army For Truth decided to drop this little nugget on us all.
Trump is strong, patriotic, smart and I can't wait for 2024 so he can fix AAALLLL the f-ups the Biden administration are responsible for. Trump handed over a strong economy, enemy's that kept quiet and respected America (China, Russia, N. Korea), the Southern Border was as strong as ever.Under the Libtards we have ZERO respect around the World, inflation is skyrocketing, the schools are a huge mess, Covid was a sham, Afghanistan lololol WHAT has Biden done right? What good for America has come from having this incompetent, corrupt, IDIOT in charge.
Wow, I never really considered that perspective before. Trump is the GOOD GUY??! Biden is a shambolic senile mess? How could I have missed it? It’s becoming all so clear now. The scales have fallen from my eyes.
Frank Vyan Walton Author
Joe Davola
[Notice that the dips match the peak rise of Covid infections]
And Biden's responsible for the Afghanistan pullout that was negotiated and planned entirely under Trump who wouldn't let the Afghan government be involved so it promptly collapsed as their Army — who had been doing the bulk of the fighting since 2014 — dissolved in 19 days. And sure, besides conducting a historic airlift that brought 125,000 people out of the Kabul airport it’s tragically unfortunate that still many of our translators and allies were left behind — but that probably wouldn’t have happened if Trump hadn’t implemented a bigoted Muslim Travel Ban that prevented them from being removed previously.
