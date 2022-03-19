PENNYFARTHING: D.C. 'freedom' truckers threaten to abuse 911 emergency system if Washingtonians don't stop flipping them off

We recently discovered that actor Rick Schroder—who famously portrayed a spoiled little kid in the ‘80s sitcom Silver Spoons—is reprising that role as part of the Washington, D.C., TruckNutz Convoy that’s fecklessly circling Washington in protest of rapidly fading COVID-19 mitigation mandates.
Americans are paying scant attention to them, because Ukrainians are fighting real oppression in their country—and in a world where maternity hospitals are getting pulverized by Russian artillery, being asked to wear a slightly uncomfortable bit of polypropylene fiber over your face while you dash in to Piggly Wiggly to pick up a sheet cake hardly feels like a hill worth dying on anymore. Who knew?
Of course, like Clint Eastwood in the 1978 trucker comedy Every Which Way But Loose,
these “protesters” are riding with a big orange ape—at least in spirit.
The black heart of Trumpism still swirls about the Beltway like the
last turd circling the last unplugged toilet at the tail end of a
weekend Klan rally. MAGA is dying but, much like its animating
force farce, it seems determined to spit rancid blood in your face as it gurgles its last gasps.
The truckers, who are apparently too chickenshit to actually enter D.C. because they fear Nancy Pelosi will latch onto their luffing jowls like a preternaturally horny spider monkey, have now decided to go full-on psychopath.
Here’s more on that from The Daily Beast:
The lead organizer of the People’s Convoy on Thursday evening suggested to frustrated truckers that they “flood 911” with calls amid increasing tensions with Beltway commuters. “The point is, as I understand, that it can get difficult; you’re talking about a lot of people. You’re talking about a big convoy,” organizer Brian Brase said. “And you’re talking about areas that simply do not like us.” He continued: “Remember if you got a bad actor, you got somebody acting dumb... #77 with the mile marker and report the vehicle!” The crowd then shouted back at the convoy leader, claiming Maryland State Police weren’t answering their calls. “Didn’t answer,” a trucker yelled. “If they don’t take care of it, then we’ll just flood 911,” Brase responded to a cheer from the crowd. “So they can answer the phone tomorrow or enjoy 911 calls. How about that!”
How about that? Well, I for one think it’s a perfectly swell idea! Wait, did I say “swell”? I meant “dangerously irresponsible” and “illegal.”
Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, a Maryland State Police communications official said: “They certainly do not go unanswered. That is for sure.” The official added that the 911 number “should be reserved for emergency use only.” (The official confirmed that a driver flipping a trucker off is not an emergency.) [Emphasis added]
On Thursday, a trucker said of their daily Beltway laps that metro commuters continue to flip them off. “We go around the Beltway—birds are flying,” the driver said. “Birds are flying everywhere.”
Meanwhile, it’s apparently an iron law of nature that every churlish, horrifyingly offensive piece of right-wing performance art must include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Cruz also was sure to rub elbows with the worst of the worst of the convoy folks.
Today, @tedcruz spent more time with the anti-vaxxer convoy, even riding along in a semi truck. Yet again, he was photographed with a federally convicted, KKK-affiliated hacker and stalker, Joseph A. Camp. Republicans are pulling their fringe extremists into the mainstream.
To be fair to Ted, it’s difficult to move in GOP circles these days without running into literal Klansmen. Then again, he hardly seems determined to avoid them.
Of course, the protest itself appears to be as limp and listless as its participants.
The protests begin most mornings — though not Wednesday, when things were put off because of rain and possible snow — with hundreds of vehicles leaving the speedway amid a chorus of rousing honks. They head down Interstate 70 and make a midday lap or two around the 64-mile Capital Beltway at the legal speed limit, noticeable largely by the pro-Trump and anti-Biden bunting flapping behind them.
Yeah, I think the Ukrainian army called a rain delay on Wednesday, too. They love their freedom and will fight to the death for it and everything, but not on drizzly days.Sunny day, boys. Come and get it, Russkies!
No comments:
Post a Comment