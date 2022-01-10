She thought it was okay to be white, and didn't see any evidence for a vaccine

This series documents stories from the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. tracking the COVID mis- and disinformation on Facebook that is leading to so many deaths. Today’s cautionary tale has finally found the evidence she pretended didn’t exist.
We’ve seen the usual memes over and over again, so today we’re taking a break from that and keeping it short and sweet.
Did anyone say it wasn’t okay to be white?
It’s not okay to be racist. Too bad these people can’t see the distinction.
Well, the official global tally is 5.5 million people, with the actual number likely multitudes higher.
So what is “The Agenda,” actually?
A Facebook meme with no citations or data behind it declared something, so it must be real.
That’s what “do your own research” truly means.
Uh-oh.
Nineteen days! Just 19 days from “the evidence supports my stupid reluctance to reject a lifesaving vaccine” to death.I wonder if she sees the evidence now. (Well, not now.) But during those last moments, gasping for air as COVID-19 ravaged her lungs. I wonder if she finally realized that the unjabbed were dying, that the evidence for the vaccines effectiveness exists, and whether surrendering her life in support of white supremacy was truly worth it in the end.
