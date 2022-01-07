Bravo Macron! [Yes, piss off the superspreaders]

"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we're
going to continue doing so until the end. That's the strategy," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper....
For once, President Macron tells it like it is
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to "piss off" the non-vaccinated, in a slangy, cutting remark that prompted howls of condemnation from opposition rivals less than four months before the next presidential election.
"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we're going to continue doing so until the end. That's the strategy," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late on Tuesday.
Of course, the snowflakes on the right were outraged.
Good.
It is far, far nicer than what I want to call them.
Stop whining and get fucking vaccinated.
France is a society and not getting vaccinated is antisocial behaviour, and they should be treated as spoilt children. No milk and cookies.
Merde indeed.
Rough translation of his words
I'm not for pissing off the French I rant all day at the administration when it blocks them. Well, there, the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off, "he explains, accusing the antivax of" a huge moral fault ". “They are coming to undermine the strength of a nation. When my freedom threatens that of others, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen.
Pretty mild by French standards.
The wailing and faux outrage of the media and politicians is pathetic.
It is them that is out of touch.
My feeling is that Macron is a better politician than a good deal of media talking heads give him credit for, there are many here “emmerde” by the anti-vaxers and have not a voice. Perhaps that explains the opposing politician reactions.Such a simple concept to comprehend - the vaccine will save your freakin' life.
No comments:
Post a Comment