Trump is mad at everysone. Fox News, McConnell, Pompeo, even Pence. Everyone!

Lord Trump and Court Jester Pence.
This is what happens when you put crazy in the White House. The import of the job doesn’t humble such folks. It makes them barmier than ever.
And so you get an unhinged 11th hour death rattle from a blue-pissing mad king.
President Trump, in his final days, is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election, several top officials tell Axios.
The latest: Targets of his outrage include Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Oh, do tell.
Why it matters: Trump thinks everyone around him is weak, stupid or disloyal — and increasingly seeks comfort only in people who egg him on to overturn the election results. We cannot stress enough how unnerved Trump officials are by the conversations unfolding inside the White House.
Interesting that the weak, stupid, disloyal Oval Office disgrace thinks everyone else is weak, stupid, and disloyal. But what else is new?
According to Axios, Trump is considering replacing Cipollone as his White House counsel with someone
crazier more loyal, and you already know he’s got it in for McConnell for spilling the beans about Joe Biden being president-elect.
But the one who’s really in the crosshairs? The oleaginous house ferret himself, Mike Pence.
A source who spoke to Trump said the president was complaining about Pence and brought up a Lincoln Project ad that claims that Pence is "backing away" from Trump. This ad has clearly got inside Trump’s head, the source said.
- Trump views Pence as not fighting hard enough for him — the same complaint he uses against virtually everybody who works for him and has been loyal to him.
Pence’s role on Jan. 6 has begun to loom large in Trump’s mind, according to people who’ve discussed the matter with him.
Pence could not have been farther up Trump’s ass over the past four years if he’d traveled there in an Einstein-Rosen bridge. And now he’s about to reap the reward for being a 24/7-on-call mewling lickspittle. If the military junta plan fails, Trump will certainly expect Pence to do his bidding on January 6, when Pence will actually be overseeing the confirmation of Biden’s victory.
When Pence fails to do so and then skips town, Trump’s seething white dwarf of a head will go supernova. And Pence’s political future will then be subject to the depredations of the MAGA horde.
But that’s what you get when you fluff up the worst person on the planet. Eventually he’ll come back to fry your ass.
And so here we are. Fricasseed Pence ... on the menu.
