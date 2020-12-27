Millions of Americans are days away from losing unemployment payments, housing assistance and other critical coronavirus aid, as federal relief begins to evaporate amid President Trump’s continued refusal to sign a $900 billion congressional stimulus deal into law.

  © Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post Mark Townsend, 8, left, and Thea Townsend, 11, of Washington, DC skateboarding in front of The United States Capitol.

The programs — adopted at the start of the still-worsening pandemic — have helped people purchase groceries, pay their bills, stay current on their rents and mortgages and take sick leave over the past nine months. All are set to expire this week as a result of Trump’s last-minute decision to reject a bipartisan aid package his own administration helped negotiate.

The economic unraveling is set to take place over several days.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers also sought to use the stimulus deal to plus up some federal safety-net support, enhance vaccine distribution, extend new lifelines to cash-starved businesses and distribute one-time $600 checks to most Americans. They coupled their new aid with a must-pass measure that would fund the government’s operations through September 2021.