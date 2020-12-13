Maybe secession could solve the great U.S. divide

Before making a case for blue states to secede from the Union, something I've been thinking about for awhile, here is where the immediate inspiration came from. My proposal is below:
‘So Much For the Party of Lincoln’: Head of Texas GOP Calls For State to Secede From the Union Following SCOTUS Loss
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of a long-shot Texas lawsuit that challenged election results in several states where Donald Trump lost the popular vote, the head of the Texas Republican Party has already twice suggested that the Lone Star State should seek to secede from the United States of America.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) earlier this week filed a motion for leave to file a bill of complaint against Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, claiming that “electoral irregularities” prevented anyone from knowing who “legitimately” won the 2020 election. Paxton’s lawsuit, which was later endorsed by 17 other Republican attorneys general and more than 100 GOP lawmakers, was summarily rejected by all nine justices. (Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they would have permitted Paxton to file his arguments due to their unique view of the court’s original jurisdiction to handle cases between states, but the pair admitted they “would not grant other relief.” In other words, Paxton would still lose.)
In response, Texas GOP Chairman Allen West on Friday erroneously claimed that the high court’s ruling—which was widely expected among legal experts and court watchers—created a precedent that allows states to act unlawfully in the administration of elections, leading him to float the idea that the Lone Star State should look into forming a separate nation. In other words, he is preaching secession.
“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences,” West said in a statement. “This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”
WHY KEEP BUTTING HEADS WHEN IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE TO GO SEPARATE WAYS
By Jim Keyworth
Gazette Blog Editor
Let Texas go. And take whatever red states they want with them. It's the quickest way to return what's left of the United States to a sane, compassionate nation.
Let them take their guns and their bullets and their MAGA hats and their ugliness - and let them take the Trumps with them.
And if they back down like the blowhards so many of them are, let's seriously consider putting together a coalition of blue states to do what they were afraid to do - secede from all that's ugly and dishonest about the country we once loved.
Let's start on the West Coast with Washington, Oregon and California (the 5th largest economy in the world). Add in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, and, if it's ready, Arizona is certainly welcome.
Then let's head east and add Illinois, Minnesota, New York, all of New England and whatever rust belt states are willing to commit, once and for all, to the values and principles of the pure Blue States. And, of course, Georgia, whenever she's ready.
I am serious. Why watch democracy die a slow death when there are blue states that share common principles, including an abiding faith in democracy and science; love for our fellow human beings whatever race, color or creed, sexual orientation, or economic circumstances; and a belief in true equality for women including the right to do as they will with their bodies. And let's not forget pre-existing conditions and Medicare for all.
Le'ts start thinking about the unthinkable. We are already two very different nations.
Let's think big. Let's make it official. Let's think Blue States of America.
