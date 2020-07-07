Trump accidentally tells the truth about his dumpster fire of a presidency

TRUMP: “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world, and we’re now doing it again, and I think we’ll do even better the second time than we did the first time, unless somebody comes along and says, ‘Let’s raise taxes on everybody.’ And they’re raising taxes not only on corporations — they’ll just go to another country, and they’ll do just fine — but they’re raising taxes on people and middle-income people and they’re losing jobs, so you can’t allow that to happen. That will be — all of this incredible job that we’ve done will go down like that. It will be a terrible, terrible sight. It might even be a 1929 situation. So you’ll have a chance at the greatest numbers in history. We’re almost there. We’re almost back to where we were from the standpoint of the stock market. Think of that. But you’ll have a crash like you’ve never seen before. If you put the wrong person in office, you’ll see things that you would not have believed are possible. They want to raise taxes, they want to raise regulations. A big part of what we’ve done is by cutting regulation. We’ve cut regulation more than any president in the history of our country.”So how does one de-nuttify this much squirrel shit?
First and most obvious, “If you put the wrong person in office, you’ll see things that you would not have believed are possible.”
Uh, yeah. We know. Like I never thought I’d see an American president tear gas peaceful protesters so he could stand in front of a church with a Bible. Pure insanity.
I never thought I’d see a president botch a crisis response so badly that the United States of America would become the joke of the planet. And I’ve got hard drives full of similar examples.
Secondly, not all regulations are bad, and they don’t necessarily hurt the economy. What they do is irritate the people who are forced to comply with them — people like Donald John Trump.
This regulation might have come in useful over the past few months, for example.
But by all means, run as the small-government candidate during a health crisis that screams for big-government solutions.When President Trump took office in 2017, his team stopped work on new federal regulations that would have forced the health care industry to prepare for an airborne infectious disease pandemic such as COVID-19. That decision is documented in federal records reviewed by NPR."If that rule had gone into effect, then every hospital, every nursing home would essentially have to have a plan where they made sure they had enough respirators and they were prepared for this sort of pandemic," said David Michaels, who was head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration until January 2017.
Also, Trump did not build the greatest economy in the history of the world … or the country. Not even close. He didn’t even build the greatest economy in the history of the 21st century. That honor goes to Barack Obama. And the stock market has been propped up by financial illiterates (like Trump himself) and Wall Street shills who have banked on a V-shaped recovery forming as the coronavirus magically disappears. Not gonna happen.
Finally, with the economy already in tatters, Trump has been forced to dig deep for his scare tactics. Oh, no, we might have a second Great Depression! Unlike … whatever this is. And what will happen after that? The Nazis will return? White supremacy will resurge? The president will start throwing racial minorities in internment camps?
Impossible.
