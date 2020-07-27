Portland is Not Burning. Portlanders Are Pissed

Yes, there are some people bent on destruction of property. They are a minority and do not represent the vast majority of Portlanders or protestors.
The mayhem covers a small area of downtown Portland. It is not widespread. It is not out of control. It is nothing like many of the images shown in the media portray.
Portland may have no shortage of problems, but we love the city and love living here. We are a city filled with people of conscience. A city filled with ordinary Americans who are politically astute, fiercely independent and heavily community oriented.
Take a closer look at the number of moms in yellow shirts who have come out to stand between the the hodgepodge of Federal agents borrowed from Federal prisons, ICE and Border Patrol and the protestors who assemble to reject their intrusion into the city and continue to call for racial justice. There are more moms and dads in these protests than agents. Many more than the few unwelcome vandals and anarchists who distract from the BLM protests that have been taking place nightly for almost two months.
Federal agents in Portland amount to a goon squad. They are indiscriminate about who they attempt to attack or beat up. We have witnessed the same thing across the country since the murder of George Floyd. Police across the country have responded to the right to assemble and protest like berserkers or a Viking horde that has lost all sense of decency and humanity and that only by maiming and crippling people who stand in front of them will their own fears and thirst for blood be quenched. Portland has received the dregs of Federal law enforcement.
Bashing innocent Americans, causing grievous harm physically and psychologically with their excessive violence and unwarranted beatings is out of control, but not due to Portland protestors.
These tactics are political theater—uncalled for and unnecessary. The goon squad is heavily armed, outfitted with gas masks, bullet proof vests, and weapons of destruction. They are are stripping Americans of their right to assemble and petition their government to reign in police brutality and to stop killing blacks in America.
This is a move out of the fascist play book and no American should stand for this indiscriminate police brutality in Portland or any other city.
Federal agents in Portland amount to a goon squad. They are indiscriminate about who they attempt to attack or beat up.
No comments:
Post a Comment