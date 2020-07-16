HOLY CRAP! I just finished Mary Trump's book

The first though that comes to mind is “Holy crap! Some people simply should not be allowed to raise children!” That appears to have been true of Fred Trump, Donald’s frankly hideous father, his mother, Donald himself and most of the rest of them. Damaged families so often beget damaged people.
Good on Tiffany for getting the hell out of the monster cage apparently unharmed, I hope Baron does too. God only knows what any kids of Eric, Junior and Ivanka will have to put up with, or how damaged they will be as a result.
Pretty much the whole damn clan is poisonous, but Donald is the one who’s exposed their insufferable toxic shittiness to the world as a whole. Maybe in the long run that might a good thing, like lancing a boil. In the short term, however, not so much.
The book makes it clear that Donald is never going to get any better, he can, and will, only get a lot worse.
Putin must have known he’d hit the jackpot when Donald crossed his radar back in the 80s.
Recognizing the potential of dross, Putin has patiently built Donald Trump into a flabby but effective weapon. It cost him a few hundred million, but even factoring in the additional cost of buying the supporting cast - Mitch, most of the congressional GOP, the NRA, and programming around 60 million hate-fueled idiots - it was cheap at the price.
For that money he’s built himself a precision weapon system. Similar to a Neutron bomb in a way; this one destroys democracies but leaves the valuable bits standing. Better still, from Putin’s point of view, it’s a real stealth weapon; the victim can see it but doesn’t know what it is, and is still arguing whether they’ve been attacked, and by whom — even as they sit in the ruins.
By contrast, we’ve spent billions doing what fading empires do, building impressively overpriced over-elaborate weapons for past wars instead of the weapons we actually need. The F-35 is a perfect culmination; twelve years overdue, billions over budget and still not combat-ready. And as a final insult, if we ever do get it to work, it’ll belong to Putin, because he built the weapon he actually needed to get the job done.
One of the things that makes Trump so perfect for his owner’s purpose is that, as described by his niece, and by forewarned by Michael Cohen, Donald won’t go quietly into the night. He will burn everything down if he thinks he has to to save himself, and he’ll do it without a second thought. In fact, given that he runs on instinct, he’ll pretty much do it without a first thought.
Trump will not let go of power peacefully. Get ready for the final act of this play to be a bloody one.
