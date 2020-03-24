Trump's stupidity is going to get many people killed

Less than two weeks after issuing guidance that people shouldn’t gather in groups greater than 10, Donald John Trump today started to back off on that recommendation arguing that we need to get the economy going again and that the “cure is now worse than the problem,”
China and South Korea are the countries which have crossed the hump on the outbreak. With 81,000 people infected and 3,270 deaths, China was able to stop the spread of the virus using a total lockdown for several weeks. They now have 72,703 people who have survived the virus and recovered. South Korea has 8,961 infected and 111 deaths. They were able to keep their numbers low by making tests available by the tens of thousands and separating those who are infected from those who weren’t. 3,166 have recovered with 5,684 active cases remaining.
America, as I type this, has 42,433 cases, 549 deaths with just 294 recovered. Let me repeat: 294.
We currently have 41,631 active cases — most of whom are currently contagious — and that’s probably only a fraction of those who are actually infected. By this time next week, we’ll likely be over 90,000 cases.
Most of those will be new cases who remain infectious.
And Trump wants to stop the “stay home” effort and have people go back to work?
That is a recipe for disaster and it appears that it’s all Kushner’s idea because Trump just doesn’t trust “experts.” (ie. People who know what they’re talking about.)
Comparing the threat of COVID-19 to automobile accidents, seasonal flu fatalities and suicides on Monday, President Donald Trump made his position on the novel coronavirus’ impact on the economy clear.
“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down,” he said, over and over. He repeatedly talked about the importance of reopening the economy, despite a spike in coronavirus cases and a growing death toll.
Trump was referencing the extreme and necessary methods some cities, states and even the federal government have suggested (or enforced) in order to slow the spread of the virus.
The shuttering of restaurants, bars, schools and other public gathering places in states across the country has ground the economy to a halt, and, as he did in a tweet Monday morning, Trump suggested that he was losing patience for the life-saving measures.
“America will again and soon be open for business,” he said at one point during a Monday evening briefing. “Very soon, a lot sooner than three or four months, that somebody was suggesting.”
“We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem,” he said, as the immunology expert Dr. Deborah Birx — an advocate for just the “cure” that Trump says is destroying the economy, social distancing — stood behind him without any noticeable reaction.
This is frankly, just plain nuts. This is why Trump was impeached and why he should have been removed; because he can’t make good decisions. He gets a wild hair up his butt and jumps in the wrong direction over and over and over again. In this case, he’s more concerned about his precious economy than he is about the lives of thousands, and hundreds of thousands.
According to Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman, Donald Trump’s deep distrust of experts will likely impede the government’s efforts to stem the rising tide of coronavirus victims as he chooses instead to hand off the critical response duties to son-in-law Jared Kushner who has also been tasked with corraling the opioid epidemic and solving the Middle East conflict that has simmered for decades.
[...]
“The laws that govern emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic give enormous power to the executive branch to direct and coordinate disaster response. These laws are not designed to empower the president personally,” he wrote. “To the contrary, the whole point of the emergency laws is to empower government experts who know what must be done in a crisis — that is, career technocrats who work at agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the federal emergency management agency (FEMA). Congress doesn’t trust the president in an emergency. It trusts the experts.”
The problem, he explains is that Trump ran in 2016 on “draining the swamp,” and that included chasing off experts who do not share his from-the-gut worldview.
"Why Trump is so negative about career authority and expertise is itself a very complicated question that would deserve a long essay of its own to unravel,” he explained. “But for our purposes, it should be enough to say that a big part of it is that Trump got elected by tapping into the populist sentiments of the kind found in Tea Party circles. The Tea Party worldview that Trump took on is profoundly anti-elitist. And experts are card carrying members of the American elite.”
And Kushner has been telling Trump that he can ignore Dr. Fauci because silicon valley has been developing a “miracle cure.”
President Donald Trump’s relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that “he can ignore Fauci’s opinion” because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he’s been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.
“Jared is bringing conspiracy theories to Trump about potential treatments,” one Republican who has been “briefed” on the conversations between Trump and Kushner explains.
“Trump is like an 11-year-old boy waiting for the fairy godmother to bring him.Oy vey!!!
People are gonna die.
