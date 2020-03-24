No pot or booze decree sends panicked Denver residents dashing to dispensaries and liquoriums

Rooster Nelson and his emergency supply of Miller High Life purchased soon after Mayor Michael Hancock announced a "stay at home" order for the city. March 23, 2020. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)
By Ana
Denverite
If it feels like news changes from one hour to the next a lot lately, that's because it does.
On Monday, after Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock announced that nonessential businesses like liquor stores and recreational pot shops would close today at 5 p.m., you could practically hear the tires screeching across town as people rushed to pick up their favorite party supplies. Lines snaked around the block. Someone I might be married to said he had to fight for a parking spot at our corner liquor store.
A few hours later, the city reversed course, saying all liquor stores and dispensaries would remain open.
In these uncertain times, one thing is for sure: you can still only party with the people and pets in your house for now. Cheers to the day that changes.
— Ana (@journoana)
