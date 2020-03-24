YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

No pot or booze decree sends panicked Denver residents dashing to dispensaries and liquoriums

Cheers!
Rooster Nelson and his emergency supply of Miller High Life purchased soon after Mayor Michael Hancock announced a "stay at home" order for the city. March 23, 2020. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)
By Ana
Denverite
If it feels like news changes from one hour to the next a lot lately, that's because it does.

 On Monday, after Denver, Colorado Mayor Michael Hancock announced that nonessential businesses like liquor stores and recreational pot shops would close today at 5 p.m., you could practically hear the tires screeching across town as people rushed to pick up their favorite party supplies. Lines snaked around the block. Someone I might be married to said he had to fight for a parking spot at our corner liquor store.  

 A few hours later, the city reversed course, saying all liquor stores and dispensaries would remain open.   

 In these uncertain times, one thing is for sure: you can still only party with the people and pets in your house for now. Cheers to the day that changes.

 — Ana (@journoana)
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)