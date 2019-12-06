Whoops! That's not America in Trump's 'American dream' ad

I wish I could take credit for this, but it’s The Daily Beast that picked up on a minor flaw in President Donald Trump’s “American Dream” campaign ad released Monday: That’s not America.
In the 43-second Thanksgiving-themed commercial, a deep and soothingly slow voice narrates a series of sentimental family vignettes as orchestral music dramatically crescendoes. Family members lower their heads in prayer. A man and boy toss a football on the lawn. A woman and girl bake sweets in the kitchen. Gag.
But if you can look past the sexism of it all and happen to flip through Getty Images, you’ll notice two of those vignettes use stock footage shot in other countries. A video of steelworkers leaving a mill was shot in Poland, and that mother-daughter baking footage was filmed in South Africa, according to descriptions of the stock clips from Getty Images.
"This year, let's give thanks to a dream, a dream created by ideals, values, hard work and traditions, a dream worth fighting for, constructed by the giants, echoed by the pioneers, and carried out by the leaders," the narrator says in the commercial. The footage then jumps to a Fox News clip of Trump visiting U.S. troops in Afghanistan. “There's nowhere I'd rather celebrate this Thanksgiving than right here with the toughest, strongest, best, and bravest warriors on the face of the Earth. You are indeed that," Trump said.
The ad ends with: “I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.” Again: gag.
