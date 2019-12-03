Sen. Elizabeth Warren offers personal answer to question about being accepted by loved ones

Speaking during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, on Dec. 1, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took questions from school-age children and teenagers. A young woman asked whether Warren had ever personally experienced rejection, saying, “I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much and how you dealt with that?”
Warren’s response was emotional and personal.
Warren is providing important evolution in the approach of the Democratic Party to campaigning. Whichever candidate you end up supporting, Warren’s voice and the honesty with which she speaks on these kinds of subjects will continue to be essential.
Walter Einenkel ·
SEN. WARREN: Yeah. My mother and I had very different views of how to build a future. She wanted me to marry well. And I really tried and it just didn’t work out. And there came a day when I had to call her and say, “This is over. I can’t make it work.” I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it. But I also knew it was the right thing to do, and sometimes, you just gotta do what’s right inside. And hope that maybe the rest of the world will come around to it. And maybe they will and maybe they won’t. But the truth is, you gotta take care of yourself first and do this. Give me a hug.Warren has taken on subjects such as shame and personal failure during her campaign in a way we have not seen before on the national stage. Virtually forever, what has passed for confidence in our public sphere is never apologizing and not admitting missteps. Warren, in no small part due to the ceilings she had to break through in order to end up where she is today, has embraced public conversations about difficult feelings and emotions that we have all experienced in various ways and to various degrees.
The Cut has more on how personal this anecdote is for Warren, in an August profile.
By the time Warren was in high school, whenever her mother heard her discussing a teaching career, she would, as Warren tells it, “break into the conversation and explain to whomever I was talking to, ‘But she doesn’t want to be an old-maid schoolteacher … Right, Betsy?’” The mother-daughter battle was so intense that one night, after interrogating Betsy about why she thought she was so special that she should go to college, her mother hit Betsy in the face.Warren had to win a full-ride scholarship to George Washington University to make at least some of her case.
