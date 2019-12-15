























[Gazette Editor's Note: Leonard Pitts has always been one of my favorite columnists, and with the following he has outdone even himself. Please, please share this with all your friends, left, write, middle. Will it make a difference? Probably not. But if it doesn't, nothing will, so it's worth a shot.]





This is an open letter to all of you privately disgusted Republicans.





It's prompted by the fact that in the last few days, two of your colleagues have come forward to share with us your angst.





One was actually an ex-colleague, former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent. He told CNN that you continue to support Donald Trump because pressure from the base — the almighty base — forces you to. “But there’s no question,” he added, “having spoken to many of them privately, they’re absolutely disgusted and exhausted by the president’s behavior.”





Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks seconded that emotion. "If you talk to my Republican colleagues off the record, they're all very concerned," he said, also on CNN.





It’s not that we haven’t heard similar sentiments before. To the contrary, they have surfaced repeatedly over the last four years. But ladies and gentlemen, your lament has reached the point — and breached the point — of sheer tiresomeness.



