It is a well-established fact that the orange buffoon occupying the Oval Office is an idiot. And at Donald Trump’s taxpayer-funded Fourth of July salute to Donald Trump, he proved it once again with this bit of butchered history:
"In June of 1775, the Continental Congress created a unified Army out of the Revolutionary Forces encamped around Boston and New York, and named after the great George Washington, commander in chief. The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown."Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare it had nothing but victory. And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."
As the Founding Fathers—and Francis Scott Key—rolled over in their graves to say “WTF?!?!” hilarity ensued on Twitter.
Actual footage of the Battle of LaGuardia.
#RevolutionaryWarAirports
There would've been more support but Washington had them attacking the terminals at Dulles. Took longer as the front & back of the shuttle buses look the same.
The Continental Army was poorly provisioned. They didn’t have shoes or boarding passes. Their carry-ons didn’t fit in the overhead bins of the time and had to be gate checked. Truly, those were American heroes.
They were definitely allowed to smoke. Several founding fathers were tobacco farmers.Is this where they "rammed the ramparts"?
We grabbed them by the ramparts.My word, those steam driven video cameras did a good job eh???
Ben Franklin was a hell of an inventor.& LaGuardia is still re-building
You aren’t wrong.The battle for baggage inside just went round & round. So much was lost - neither side won
But some things were inadvertently stolen because all the Redcoats had the same rolly bag.'Tis a battle we continue to fight to this day, particularly when trying to pick up a relative at Terminal B.
They couldn’t fortify their position because there was no parking permitted in Arrivals. They just had to keep circling until they won a decisive victory.Yes, but I do believe the
#BowlingGreenMassacre was more bloody.
Don’t be silly; the Bowling Green Massacre wasn’t real, unlike the Battle of LaGuardia.At the Battle of
#LaGuardia Prisoners from #RikersIsland jumped into East River swam across to LaGuardia and joined The Continental Army
Telling the untold stories of the Revolution! Did you know most were there only on minor possession charges? Yet they still fought bravely for their country.one of those soldiers definitely forgot to turn off their ringer on their cell phone, it’s always someone.
Back then, you couldn’t get WiFi even in the terminal.This is so effing wrong. I do not see Princess Venelope in the image at all, leading the brave troops to victory, or Starbucks, which ever is closer.
Princess Venelope was serving in General Ralph’s Wreck-It brigade on the digital front.yes I remember reading about the skirmish for concourse B the brittish were lined up protecting Burger King the the revolutionary fighters were held off because the moving walkway broke down. But then Samuel Elliot led the charge riding a golf cart.
The starvation of our troops on Sunday because the Chick Fil A was closed in Concourse B is a sacrifice that shall not be forgotten!Wasn’t the shooting down of the Concord the actual start of the war? My history might be a little off....
Yes, I definitely read that.There will be another Revolutionary WAR here too if trump wins.
. . . I have bad news about the election of 2016.I’m lost, did I miss something? PLEASE explain...
The orange faced one said that the army took over airports during the revolutionary war.
Sorry to break the news.One if by Land Two if by Sea Three if by British Airways!Twitter can't see how hard I'm laughing right now ..
Me too.My mother was born and raised in the Bronx. She went to Queens College of the City of New York. She died 3 years ago. She did not live to see a Pres Trump. She would have been in stiches over this "photograph." Thank you for bring the smile to her heart and mine.it's actually stunning how most American's don't understand the significance of the Battle of LaGuardia. defending the airport allowed us to keep our troops supplied with musket ammo.This thread!! Let me try one: The day that Paul Revere & the Sons of Liberty threw British tea off the cargo hold onto the runway, before which Revere commandeered a plane at midnight & flew through Charlestown & Lexington, issuing the warning: “1 if by land, 2 if by air”.Lol can't do justiceNot as famous as the painting, "Washington Crossing The Delta Terminal"
-
