YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AG William Barr, trying to quash Mueller testimony, offers him a way out


WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his home March 25, 2019 in McLean, Virginia. Stopping short of exonerating President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice, Barr released a summary report of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, saying there was no collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russian intelligence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
PUBLISHED TO

How desperate are Donald Trump and his attorney general to keep the American people from hearing the uncomfortable truths special counsel Robert Mueller will surely relay during his testimony next week before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees? This is how desperate: On a visit to a federal prison in South Carolina, Attorney General William Barr took time out to send a public message to his old friend, “Bob.”




Bill Barr criticizes Dems for issuing subpoena to Mueller. “To me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle and if Bob decides that he doesn’t want to be subject to that then the Department of Justice would certainly back him.”

12:04 PM - 8 Jul 2019
Barr is as leery of a “public spectacle” where Mueller pretty much destroys Barr’s own fanciful spin about the Russia report as his boss is. Mueller’s testimony, even if delivered in the understated fashion of a dutiful Boy Scout, is going to unmask Barr to millions as a slippery frontman for Trump—a new Michael Cohen-type “fixer” who just happens to be running the Justice Department. Mueller’s testimony is also certain to enrage Trump.

How could the Justice Department find a decent legal rationale to “back” Mueller’s potential refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena? Who cares? Barr doesn’t. He’ll make some unfounded, legally unprecedented claim, find some chump attorneys who share his personal lack of integrity to help him, and worry about defending that bogus rationale in some court down the road. Because that’s the way hatchet man Bill rolls. Of utmost importance is silencing Mueller, if at all possible. And killing the truth, of course—always killing the truth.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)