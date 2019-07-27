It's a Sad Day for Democracy if this McConnell Active Betrayal goes Unchallenged

McConnell blocks 2 bills on election security on heels of Mueller warnings
by Trish Turner, ABC News —
One day after former special counsel Robert Mueller issued a stark warning that the Russians are actively seeking to interfere once again in the U.S. elections and called for aggressive deterrence measures, Senate Democrats sought passage of multiple election security bills only to be stopped by Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for a second time this week.
[...]
"It's very important that we maintain the integrity and security of our elections in our country," the GOP leader [McConnell] said, but he added, "any Washington involvement in that task needs to be undertaken with extreme care, extreme care and on a thoroughly bipartisan basis. Obviously this legislation is not that. It's just a highly partisan bill from the same folks who spent two years hyping up a conspiracy theory about President Trump and Russia."Despicable ...
Mitch McConnell blocked 2 election security bills in the warning-packed 36 hours since Mueller's testimonyThe Week — 7/26/2019
In the past 36 hours, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller emphasized that Russia is still working diligently to meddle in U.S. elections, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that Russia and other foreign adversaries are finding new ways to exploit U.S. election vulnerabilities, and the Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan report that found Russia had targeted all 50 states in 2016 and "top election vulnerabilities remained" in the 2018 elections and continue to this day, though progress has been made.
In those same 36 hours, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has blocked two bills to shore up election security, one already passed by the House, calling them unnecessary reactions to a partisan Russia election meddling "conspiracy theory."[...]
The Senate Intelligence Committee encouraged states, which run elections, to "take urgent steps to replace outdated and vulnerable voting systems," specifically those with outdated software and the thousands of local election jurisdictions using machines that don't leave a paper trail to audit votes. "More money may be needed," the committee advised. Even if Congress acted now, it's not clear states could make the recommended substantial upgrades before the 2020 election, much less primary voting that begins in six months.Dastardly ...
Because here is what Mitch McConnell is blocking:
One bill McConnell objected to would have both required the use of paper ballots and provided funding for the Election Assistance Commission.
He also objected to legislation that would have required campaigns and candidates to report offers offers of election-related aid from foreign governments.Mitch knows without those 2 Mack-truck-sized Election Law loopholes, Trump and his band of lawless Enablers will have little chance of tipping the Electoral College again in 2020.
What kind of thinking American could be adamantly against “Paper Ballots”?
