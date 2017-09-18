Trump: These Storms Are the Biggest We’ve Ever Seen! But Also, We’ve Seen Bigger.

17 September 17
hen hurricanes Harvey and Irma were each barreling toward the United States, the president couldn’t help but be amazed. “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!” Trump tweeted (correctly) a few days before Irma made landfall in Florida. The week before, he expressed similar wonderment at Harvey, which was the most extreme rainfall event in American history. “HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming,” he said in one tweet. “Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood!” he said in another.
But now Trump, when confronted with the fact that climate change likely turned these storms into the record-breaking events they were, has changed his tune. Maybe those storms weren’t so big after all.
Sam Stein ✔ @samstein
Trump, finally, asked about if hurricanes are changing his views of climate change.
“We’ve had bigger storms than this,” he responds.
“We’ve had bigger storms than this,” he responds.
No comments:
Post a Comment