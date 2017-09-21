In War of Elton John Lyrics, Kim Jong Un Calls Trump "Honky Cat," "Yellow-Wigged Toad"

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. (photo: Linda Davidson/Washington Post)
20 September 17
n what some security experts fear could be a high-stakes war of Elton John lyrics, minutes after Donald Trump called Kim Jong Un “Rocket Man,” the North Korean dictator responded by calling Trump “Honky Cat.”
As he issued the Elton John-based attack, Kim warned that he had an extensive collection of the singer-songwriter’s albums and was prepared to weaponize every lyric in them.
The White House immediately struck back, warning Kim that “any further provocation involving an Elton John lyric, especially ‘Tiny Dancer,’ will be seen as an act of war.”
But any hope that Kim would be silenced was short-lived.
Responding to the White House, Kim stated, “I see the bitch is back,” before signing off, “Goodbye, Yellow-Wigged Toad.”
+2 # 2017-09-20 22:46
You have to love Elton, but the lyrics in question (and those for most of Elton's hits) were written by the great Bernie Taupin.
+5 # 2017-09-21 02:50
Hope this battle remains only a war of words until the two of them pass on to oblivion.
I sure as hell would prefer to be a Rocket Man than a Honky Cat. The name fits Trump very well. I have a feeling it will stick.
