Lawrence O'Donnell: Did Putin mastermind Syria bombing, Trump/Putin charade?

Lawrence O'Donnell gave an alternate narrative, a different story of the Syria bombing that many have thought about. Unfortunately, the mainstream news media continue to give Trump the benefit of the doubt as they claim this incident, this time, makes him president yet again. NEWS MEDIA NEED TO WAKE UP.
“It’s perfect,” said Lawrence O’Donnell. “Just perfect. I wish it wasn’t. If Vladimir Putin masterminded the last week in Syria, he has gotten everything he could have asked for. Vladimir Putin was essentially the man in charge of making sure that Syria got rid of all its chemical weapons under a deal with the Obama administration. And so it makes perfect sense to question whether president Bashar al-Assad would have checked with his most important patron, Vladimir Putin before using chemical weapons that Vladimir Putin was supposed to have helped get rid of. It would be terribly embarrassing to Vladimir Putin if president Assad exposed Vladimir Putin failed to get rid of those chemical weapons. You wouldn’t want to be Bashar al-Assad in a conversation with Vladimir Putin after that. Unless you had a conversation with him before that. Unless Vladimir Putin said I have an idea. ‘Go ahead. Do a small chemical attack. Nothing like the big ones you have done in the past. Just big enough to attract media attention so that my friend in the White House will see it on TV.’ And then, Donald Trump Can fire some missiles at Syria that’ll do no real damage. And then the American news media will change the subject from Russian influence in the Trump campaign, and the Trump transition, and the Trump White House. It’s perfect. It doesn’t just change the subject. For most of the news media, it changes the conventional wisdom about the dynamic between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. President Trump has finally dared to do something that Vladimir Putin doesn’t like. It changes everything. As long as you never question whether Vladimir Putin wanted all of this to happen this week. And when you question that and you look at what has happened, it’s always worth remembering that if Vladimir Putin really does have ways, known or unknown known, to Donald Trump to influence Donald Trump, then every day that is a good day for Donald Trump, is a good day for President Putin.“
In normal times this would be called a conspiracy theory. However, given the realities of Donald Trump and his campaign's interaction with the Russians, it is not only plausible but probable. Ironically I intimated at this in a post I wrote Friday morning titled "Once again Americans played by Trump and media eating it up " where I laid out a similar scenario. I asked several questions in the piece.
Ask yourself some simple questions.
"Not one word that I have just said could possibly have been said about any president prior to Donald Trump," O'Donnell said. "Don't you miss those days when if there was a chemical attack in Syria you could be absolutely sure that president Assad and president Putin did not do that in order to help the image of the president of the United States. That is the world that Donald Trump has given us."
In other words, because Trump lies to us and deceives us all of the times. One should infer that he is doing it now as well.
Is Vladimir Putin playing Trump on Syria or is it mutual
- It is clear Assad was not a target of the Trump administration. Why do something that would have low information Americans and neocons force the president to act?
- Is it not likely that the chemical weapons were used by the opposition to force U.S. action?
- Or just as well, could this be an Assad-Putin-Trump pact to force a U.S. action that gives a semblance of a rift between Trump and Putin? An expensive U.S. attack that destroyed nothing of substantial value, runaways, air defense, etc., is probative. It is clear that Trump likely established communication backchannels with Putin.
