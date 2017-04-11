John Oliver tries to buy ads during O'Reilly Factor to run sexual harassment PSA aimed at Trump

John Oliver is trying to help out The O’Reilly Factor after a mass exodus of sponsors on the news after it was revealed Bill O’Reilly and Fox News have settled five different sexual harassment complaints from female co-workers. Those settlements cost the network at least $13 million. The HBO comedian announced he is trying to kill two creepy birds with one stone by buying ad time on Bill O’Reilly’s show and he has one specific audience member in mind. From Last Week Tonight’s Sunday show:
“We have produced an ad to educate Donald Trump to air during The O’Reilly Factor in New York and D.C. We submitted it to stations on Friday, but weirdly, we haven’t heard back from them since—which is a little surprising, because we are one of the only advertisers offering to buy time on his show at the moment.”Oliver released the ad just in case Fox News declines to take them up on their ad buy.
“Repeated unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks in the workplace constitutes sexual harassment. If there’s a power disparity between the two parties, well, that’s about as inappropriate as lubricating a catheter with hot sauce, partner. Why would you do that? I do not like pain when I cath. And if you’ve got a friend who was accused of something like that over and over again, I might think twice about defending him, because that just contributes to a culture where women don’t want to come forward.”
