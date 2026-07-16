Trump address is pre-text for fascist coup against free, fair elections.

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In February, we wrote to our supporters about a bombshell Washington Post
report confirming the existence of a draft executive order that MAGA
operatives had been coordinating on directly with the White House.
According to the report, the order would declare a "national emergency" to justify expanding Trump's power over elections, including banning mail-in ballots and voting machines. And the pretext for the entire plot? Yup, you guessed it: Chinese election meddling.
Trump’s speech tonight has been in the works for months, maybe even years. It’s pre-text for a fascist coup against free and fair elections. The end of Democracy in America.
Whatever happens tonight, one thing is sure, we need to make this election too big to rig. That
means every one of us in the streets—protesting, rallying, registering
freedom-loving Americans to vote, and getting them to the polls. And it
means courts strong enough to hold the line against Trump's fascist
takeover of our elections.
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