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YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Trump address is pre-text for fascist coup against free, fair elections.


If he declares a national emergency, we must take to the streets in protest, register and make sure everybody votes.

 

Press release from 

Defend Our Courts 

 

Tonight at 9pm ET, Trump is scheduled to give his national address to the nation. While we don’t know exactly what he will say, we have been getting hints: 


According to reporting over the past week, Trump plans to claim that newly uncovered foreign intelligence proves the 2020 election was stolen by China. He then plans to declare GA Democratic Senators Ossoff and Warnock “illegitimate” and use his Chinese fraud claim to have them removed.


This is recycled garbage. But for MAGA, the claim doesn't need to be true, it just needs to be useful.

In February, we wrote to our supporters about a bombshell Washington Post report confirming the existence of a draft executive order that MAGA operatives had been coordinating on directly with the White House.


According to the report, the order would declare a "national emergency" to justify expanding Trump's power over elections, including banning mail-in ballots and voting machines. And the pretext for the entire plot? Yup, you guessed it: Chinese election meddling.


Trump’s speech tonight has been in the works for months, maybe even years. It’s pre-text for a fascist coup against free and fair elections. The end of Democracy in America.


Whatever happens tonight, one thing is sure, we need to make this election too big to rig. That means every one of us in the streets—protesting, rallying, registering freedom-loving Americans to vote, and getting them to the polls. And it means courts strong enough to hold the line against Trump's fascist takeover of our elections.

 


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