YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Trump speech moment that had his inner circle 'gnashing their teeth'

 President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24, 2026.

Is that a smirk on Donnie's face?  The man can't even lie with a straight face.

'Long and lie-filled' address mocks affordability concerns

Tom Boggioni

Senior EditorRaw Story 

According to Financial Times columnist Ed Luce, there was 

one moment during Donald Trump’s long and lie-filled  

State of the Union address that will cause his White House 

no small measure of problems as the president’s poll 

numbers are in freefall.

Appearing on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,“ the longtime 

journalist  agreed with co-host Jonathan Lemire that 

Trump’s speech was “boring” but added that Trump’s 

comments about affordability was not what his inner 

circle wanted to hear coming out of his mouth.

“I don't think, you know, this is effective 

campaigning, although it is campaigning, was 

him rolling the word affordability around in his 

mouth, as if it's some very strange word that 

the Democrats have just learned, and that it 

isn't really a serious issue at all," 

he suggested to Lemire.

(ALSO READ: There was a ghost at Trump's 

feast — it will be back to haunt him soon 

enough) 

“I imagine Susie Wiles and others 

were gnashing their teeth as they watched 

that, because this was clearly supposed to 

be, at least in part, a speech that set up 

Republicans for the midterms as serious 

on questions of affordability,” he added. 

“And he didn't really do that. 

He told Americans that their prices are all 

falling. Don't believe your own lying eyes, 

etc. He at one point said that drug prices 

have dropped 100 percent, which would 

mean they're now zero.”

“So you know, I can't I can't get excited 

about this speech. But I'm and I guess 

the fact that we're so used to these 

torrents of lies and the whoppingness of 

these lies and that it's actually boring, 

does say something about us and about 

this president,” he wryly admitted.

Want more breaking political news?  
