Trump speech moment that had his inner circle 'gnashing their teeth'

Is that a smirk on Donnie's face? The man can't even lie with a straight face.
'Long and lie-filled' address mocks affordability concerns
Tom Boggioni
Senior EditorRaw Story
According to Financial Times columnist Ed Luce, there was
one moment during Donald Trump’s long and lie-filled
State of the Union address that will cause his White House
no small measure of problems as the president’s poll
numbers are in freefall.
Appearing on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,“ the longtime
journalist agreed with co-host Jonathan Lemire that
Trump’s speech was “boring” but added that Trump’s
comments about affordability was not what his inner
circle wanted to hear coming out of his mouth.
“I don't think, you know, this is effective
campaigning, although it is campaigning, was
him rolling the word affordability around in his
mouth, as if it's some very strange word that
the Democrats have just learned, and that it
isn't really a serious issue at all,"
he suggested to Lemire.
“I imagine Susie Wiles and others
were gnashing their teeth as they watched
that, because this was clearly supposed to
be, at least in part, a speech that set up
Republicans for the midterms as serious
on questions of affordability,” he added.
“And he didn't really do that.
He told Americans that their prices are all
falling. Don't believe your own lying eyes,
etc. He at one point said that drug prices
have dropped 100 percent, which would
mean they're now zero.”
“So you know, I can't I can't get excited
about this speech. But I'm and I guess
the fact that we're so used to these
torrents of lies and the whoppingness of
these lies and that it's actually boring,
does say something about us and about
this president,” he wryly admitted.
