Trump speech moment that had his inner circle 'gnashing their teeth'

According to Financial Times columnist Ed Luce, there was

one moment during Donald Trump’s long and lie-filled

State of the Union address that will cause his White House

no small measure of problems as the president’s poll

numbers are in freefall.

Appearing on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,“ the longtime

journalist agreed with co-host Jonathan Lemire that

Trump’s speech was “boring” but added that Trump’s

comments about affordability was not what his inner

circle wanted to hear coming out of his mouth.

“I don't think, you know, this is effective

campaigning, although it is campaigning, was

him rolling the word affordability around in his

mouth, as if it's some very strange word that

the Democrats have just learned, and that it

isn't really a serious issue at all,"

he suggested to Lemire.

(ALSO READ: There was a ghost at Trump's feast — it will be back to haunt him soon enough) “I imagine Susie Wiles and others were gnashing their teeth as they watched that, because this was clearly supposed to be, at least in part, a speech that set up Republicans for the midterms as serious on questions of affordability,” he added. “And he didn't really do that.

He told Americans that their prices are all

falling. Don't believe your own lying eyes,

etc. He at one point said that drug prices

have dropped 100 percent, which would

mean they're now zero.”

“So you know, I can't I can't get excited

about this speech. But I'm and I guess

the fact that we're so used to these

torrents of lies and the whoppingness of

these lies and that it's actually boring,

does say something about us and about