Stockholm, Sweden - The Nobel Foundation has issued a statement after President Donald Trump received the coveted Nobel Peace Prize as a "gift."

The Nobel Foundation emphasized that the Peace Prize cannot be transferred – "even symbolically" – after Trump was gifted the medal.

In a press release issued Friday, the foundation explained that no matter what happens to the medal, "it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize."

"Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else's possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," the statement said, later adding, "The decision is final and applies for all time."

The statement came after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado – the most recently selected laureate – "presented" her medal to Trump during a White House visit on Thursday.

Machado explained it was "a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom," while Trump posted on social media, "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done."

"Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you Maria!" he added.

But on Sunday, the Nobel Foundation doubled down with another statement, noting that Alfred Nobel’s will "specifies who has the right to award each respective prize."

"A prize can therefore not, even symbolically, be passed on or further distributed," the statement added.

Machado's gift also came days after Trump – who has repeatedly demanded he be awarded the peace prize – sent US troops to Venezuela and arrested President Nicolás Maduro, who is now awaiting trial in New York City.

Machado was expecting to take power, as the US had backed her and her proxy candidate for president in the last election.

But Trump said Machado does not command the "respect" to lead the country and instead vowed to work with Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, whom he warned would pay a "very big price" if she does not cooperate with US demands.

Hey, maybe if you resign, they'll give you your own Nobel.