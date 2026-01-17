President Donald Trump's latest distraction "operation" is about to come to a screeching halt, forcing him to face a problem that he has never been able to outrun, according to a high-profile author.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Trump administration has invaded a foreign country and captured its leader, threatened military action against a NATO ally to gain control over a sovereign country, turned ICE loose on Minnesota, and threatened to arrest multiple world leaders.

These moves followed the release of some files from the FBI's investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that painted Trump's relationship with the convicted sex offender in an unsavory light.

Michael Wolff, a journalist who has written four books about Trump, said on a new episode of "Inside Trump's Head," a podcast he co-hosts with Joana Coles of The Daily Beast, that these actions are right out of the Trump distraction playbook.

"He has done what he always manages to do, which is to change the subject through a fundamental reordering of the narrative of the drama that we're living in," Wolff said.

Wolff also warned Trump that he won't be able to outrun the Epstein files forever.

"The thing about Epstein and we might trust this is that it never goes away," Wolff said. "It always comes back."

Last year, Congress overwhelmingly passed a law requiring the Department of Justice to release all of the Epstein files by December 19. The Trump administration has stalled the release and has told the courts that it will need weeks to review more than two million documents that it still possesses.

The DOJ has only released about 1% of the files in its possession so far, according to court filings.

"In the short term, it's going to be Venezuela and Minnesota, and then old reliable Epstein will be back again," Wolff said. "It hasn't gone away."