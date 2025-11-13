Epstein bombshells fall ever closer to Donald: "of course he knew about the girls"

Moments after explosive new emails suggested the president may have known more about Epstein’s conduct than he has previously acknowledged, MAGA Republicans identified the victim at the heart of the documents as the late Virginia Giuffre, Epstein’s most high-profile survivor.

In one email to Maxwell, which was dated April 2, 2011, Epstein refers to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked” and reveals that a certain victim—whose name was redacted in the files—“spent hours at my house with him.”

The emails form part of a cache of documents provided by Epstein’s estate to Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

However, soon after they were released on Wednesday morning, Republicans on the committee posted on X: “Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn’t redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee? It’s because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.

“Democrats are trying to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump,” they added. “Shame on them.”

Giuffre, born Virginia Roberts, was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Epstein and his enablers.

She lit a fire under the Epstein scandal in 2011, bringing it into the international spotlight when she alleged that she had been sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew as part of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Her astonishing revelations turned the now-ex prince into Britain’s most tarnished royal, and contributed to him losing his royal titles last month.

Before she died by suicide earlier this year, Giuffre had testified that Maxwell hired her as a masseuse for Epstein after meeting her at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where she worked as a 16-year-old locker room attendant at the resort spa.

Maxwell, a British socialite, spotted Giuffre as she was reading a book about massage therapy. She then offered her a job interview to be a private, traveling masseuse, suggesting it would be a potentially life-changing opportunity.

Giuffre attended the interview at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, where she was introduced to Epstein naked and instructed by Maxwell on how to massage him.

The depraved couple soon made her their sex slave, pressuring her into gratifying not only the disgraced financier but also his friends and associates.

As the firestorm surrounding the Epstein files escalated this year, Trump acknowledged in July that he knew Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago and lamented how Epstein “stole her” from him.

“I think she worked at the spa,” he told reporters at the time. “I think that was one of the people. He stole her.”

“Other people would come and complain, this guy is taking people from the spa,” he added.

“I didn’t know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said: ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people—whether it was spa or not spa—I don’t want you to take our people. And he was fine, and then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said: out of here!”

But while the president has long described the Epstein files as a “Democratic hoax,” the new emails raise questions about what he knew and when in relation to Epstein’s sexual conduct.

The documents suggest that Epstein mentioned Trump by name multiple times in private correspondence over the last 15 years.

In another email, written to author Michael Wolff on January 31, 2019, Epstein seems to address Trump’s earlier claim that he asked the sex offender to resign his membership at the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

“trump said he asked me to resign,” Epstein wrote, adding, “never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop.”

The president did not receive or send any of the messages, nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or Maxwell.

However, the latest revelations are certain to inflame tensions about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and the decision by Trump’s Department of Justice to renege on a pledge to fully release them.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Robert Garcia said the emails formed part of about 23,000 documents they received from Epstein’s estate in the last few days, and more would be released later today.

Britt Jacovich, spokesperson for progressive group MoveOn Civic Action, said: “It’s no wonder why Trump and Republicans have spent weeks hiding the Epstein emails and files from the public. This is textbook corruption.

“Just as Trump promised on the campaign trail, the American people deserve to know who enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses and his victims deserve justice. Release the Epstein files.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the latest Esptein firestorm as a “hoax” designed to distract from the president’s achievements.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions,” she said.

