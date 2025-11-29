Don't fall for the 'Poor Poor Usha Vance' routine

Brad Vest/Getty
VP's wife knew exactly what she was signing up for when she married him
Nov. 29, 2025
Vice President JD Vance might have disrespected his wife's Hindu faith to please conservative Christians, said Renee Graham in The Boston Globe, but don't fall for the "poor poor Usha routine."
Usha knew she married a "political opportunist and shape-shifter" who hopes to inherit the MAGA movement, and she's going along for the ride.
People felt sorry for Usha after her husband, a Catholic convert, recently told a cheering crowd at a Turning Point USA event that he hoped that his wife would convert to Christianity.
When Vance combined that affront with an "uncomfortably intimate hug" with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, the internet exploded with "You in danger, girl" memes.
Usha, however, is no helpless dummy: She's a Yale-trained lawyer who clerked for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
As the daughter of Indian immigrants, she has stood by her man through his "disgusting lies" about Haitians eating dogs and cats, and his nativist insistence that only those born in the U.S. are real Americans.
Perhaps she views her "adjacency to whiteness and power" as protection for herself and her biracial children. But as the administration wages war on people of color and constitutional rights, "it's America - not Usha Vance - that's in danger."
