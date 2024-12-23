Something earth shattering happened and it doesn’t seem as if we collectively noticed.

Wha...? This IS my smiling face!
We just witnessed a massively impotent event, one with short and long range consequences.
Of course, I refer to the shit-term budget deal, in which the Dems did the right thing. But, do not ignore another group that also did the right, not Reich, thing.
They said no to trump.
For years, nay decades, it seemed as all the shit would simply roll off his feathers, regardless of whether it involved allegations of sexual abuse, stealing (and sharing with our actual enemies) top secret documents and war plans, and exposing our top spies in other countries.
Accusations, even a trial, piled up, and yet he seem(ed) to skate each and every time. It was as though he was invincible. I heard from more from a few folks that people not interested in politics, actually decided to support him just because he was such a survivor. (Fox and OAN long term disinformation efforts, 24/7 repeated by many pieces of mouth, also helped)
That aura of inevitability, invincibility, and constant winning is utterly, completely, and permanently shattered and destroyed. It will never return.
Not only did he choose poorly, (to quote Raiders of the Lost Arch, or whatever was lost) his reliance on a muskrat created major problems for trump, some of which he hasn’t recognized yet.
A. He is not invincible. Lots of people stood up to him, on both sides of the aisle. Compared to how obediently many GQPers flung themselves (and their sense of honor and integrity) in front of the liar in Chief, this is a major sea change.
B. The muskrat lost every major budget demand he made, and as a result made his president elect look like a loser. That included warnings to GOP pols not to stray, or else! I repeat, Muskrat lost every major battle. And as a result, so did Trump.
C. Trump and Musk, between tweets and posts, almost welcomed a shutdown of our government. When an old dog like Mitch McConnell calls their play ineffably stupid and idiotic, that says something.
D. MAGA, to a measurable, but still small extent, woke up. They (some) realized that a shutdown would hurt them, that it would harm US standing on this flat earth, that the economic damage would have been hard and expensive to fix, and that leading them to such an idiotic event was foolhardy.
E. Even major conservative media outlets pounced on the presidolt-elect. Wall Street Urinal published a surprisingly critical and honest op-ed. Even turncoat, yellow-bellied, and spineless papers like NYT and LATimes, published unvarnished truths, while very conservative senatewhores and congresscritters voiced their strong displeasures out loud and on the record.
The thing about perceptions is how powerful they can be. The perception that Trump was effectively invincible or could not be touched by our courts or justice system, was well founded. That perception was stretched already because of his convictions and more. Yet, as time dragged on, Trump clearly was facing ever growing problems and issues. Third parties were taking notes and keeping count.
That old perception is gone for good. He is a repeated, confirmed and clearly a loser, and irreparably recast in a role he never played before.
The emperor-wanna-be has no clothes. And it shows. The stink of this loss will spread.
Trump will try many things to get back on track. Watch for Leon to be disinvited from Marred Lagoon, and probably kicked off that silly, unofficial, toothless committee. (PS, calling him President Musk R E A L L Y pisses off Duh FurHair. Don’t stop doing it. Please!)
He will try to blame Biden, Kamala, global warming, “Russia Russia Russia,” librul traitors, and the January 6th committee. And he will fail on all those scores.
The rank stupidity and lack of vision, plus the arrogance that only clueless super-rich can sport, probably prevents them from catching on to the new reality. But, they will.
Kudos to all pols who stood up and told Trump and his president, Musk, “NO!”
