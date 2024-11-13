Trump picks infamous dog killer Kristi Noem to deport accused dog eaters

The nominee
By TheCriticalMindCommunityDailyKosAccording to those who say they know, Trump will nominate SD Gov. Kristi Noem to be head of the Dept. of Homeland Security. Is he working on the theory that it takes a dog-killer to deport a dog-eater?
Kristi Noem
The Governor of a Dakota is rarely well-known, even a pretty one (the kind that catches Trump's attention and adoration). But this year both of them have had an unexpected turn in the national spotlight. Doug Burghum (R-ND) spent 15 minutes as a contender for the GOP presidential nomination.
Noem (R-SD) grabbed the national spotlight in April as pre-publication reviews of her political autobiography, No Going Back: ‘The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward’ hit the newsstands. At the time Noem was in the running for the VP nod. But dreams of being Trump’s #2 foundered after she revealed herself to be a dog killer.
Worse, the recipient of her shotgun blast was not a mangy rabid hound of unknown and perilous pedigree. The victim was Cricket “a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old.” In Noem’s estimation, the adolescent canine had earned its execution by nipping at the neighbors’ chickens. Noem also boasted of despatching a billy goat (unnamed) with hygiene issues — she wrote he was “disgusting, musty, and rancid.”
Noem wanted to show she was a modern-day frontier woman who had the spine needed to do what must be done. But it derailed her VP plans. Even MAGAs have a soft spot for dogs. She should have shot a swarthy Spanish speaker. The VP position would have been thrust upon her.
The irony
That was then. Now a man with zero affection for man’s best friend has realized that canicide is no bar to high office. There will be no hesitation by Trump’s rubberstamp Senate to sign off on her ascension. And the MAGA base will be content that the machinery of mass deportation will be in good hands.
Yet it was only yesterday that Trump and his ultimate VP, the socially awkward uber-misogynist, JD Vance were making political hay out of whole-cloth lies that a legal hard-working population of Haitian refugees was feasting on their white neighbors’ dogs.
The dystopian doomsayer warned that Fidos everywhere were being dognapped for human consumption by people they smeared as being sub-human. They insisted this insult vested on God-fearing real Americans was the crime of the century — along with all the other crimes of the century committed by illegal aliens sponsored by the Biden/Harris ‘Destroy America’ nihilism.
Homeland Security
In her new position, Noem will be in charge of enforcing Trump’s anti-immigrant pogrom. It is a responsibility she will wear lightly. Let’s do the math. She cares not a whit for dogs. And she works for a boss that views immigrants as worth less than dogs.
She will also have enthusiastic help. Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s first term, will be back in the job. Homan is mission-focused. He is a man who is not shy to break eggs even if no omelets result. This enthusiastic enforcer is a fan of breaking families up and using children as bait to snare parents.
Sad Sadist Conclusion
Trump is a sadist hiring sadists to manage sadists. America’s shame is that the one thing Trump does not lie about is his plans for brown people. Yet the majority of voters heard that and signed off. Including some Hispanics.
How will they feel if they are the victims of Trump/Noem/Homan’s wide net? They should have watched Cheech Marin’s ‘Born in East LA’. Another movie (see ‘Idiocracy‘) made as a comedy, now viewed as a documentary.There was an alternative to this dog-destroying regime.
