Conservative pundit writes scathing review of Trump’s AG choice, “vile sex pest” Matt Gaetz

In politics, commentators writing harsh pieces targeting opponents are predictable. Far more enlightening are critical opinions offered by a pundit on a nominal teammate. When that commentator is a conservative offering a no-holds-barred, scathing review of a Trump nominee, we should view that nominee as unqualified even by MAGA standards. There is no lower bar.
Ben Domenech is a big noise in conservative circles. He is a co-founder of The RedState group blog and The Federalist. He is currently the editor at large of The Spectator World (the international division of the venerable British conservative magazine The Spectator). And a contributor to Fox News
After some 2016 hesitation over Trump, he quickly lined up to carry the man’s water. By 2020, he was an election denier. And he embraced COVID-19 conspiracy theories. He has also been generally supportive of wackadoodle MAGA politicians, including MT Greene and Lauren Boebert, by attacking liberal outlets that have pointed out those MAGA Reps are nuts. He is married to Meghan McCain. So I will grant you there may be some friction at home over his general support for the cult and its leader.
The Vile Sex Pest
On Thursday, however, Domenech’s disdain for Trump’s AG nominee Matt Gaetz could have been written by a Democrat. He published an article on Transom, his subscription opinion outlet, that he posted to Substack. The headline left no doubt as to the tenor of the piece: “Matt Gaetz is a Vile Sex Pest and Any Senator Who Votes For Him Owns That”.
Domenech starts by introducing the subject.
“Matt Gaetz is a sex trafficking drug addicted piece of shit. He is abhorrent”
And: “He is a walking genital, warts included as a bonus.”
Ben goes on to offer a critique of Matt’s corporal deficiencies.
“His eyes are permanently rimmed with the red rings of chemical boosters. In person, he smells like overexposed Axe Body Spray and stale Astroglide.”
He later adds:
“Matt Gaetz isn’t just your average extreme Florida MAGA Man, he’s a hypocritical ass with the worst Botox money can buy, pursuing an ever-thinner nose and higher cheekbones at every opportunity like a Real Housewife gone mad for fillers.”
Domenech comments on Gaetz’s widely rumored love of statutory rape and his need to share.
“The fact that he boasted on the floor to multiple colleagues in the House of Representatives of his methods of crushing Viagra and high test Red Bull to maintain his erection through his orgiastic evenings is perhaps the least offensive of his many crimes against womanhood and Christian faith. The man has less principles than your average fentanyl addicted hobo. He likes them underage and he’s not ashamed about it.”
He adds that few of Matt’s DC teammates have a positive review of the oil slick in a suit.
“Every Republican in Washington has an opinion about Matt Gaetz, and 99 percent of those opinions are “Keep Matt Gaetz away from my wife/daughter/friend and anyone I care about.”
Domenech then offers a mental health advisory to Republican Senators.
“If you vote for him to be the Attorney General of the United States, you don’t just need your head examined, you need to be committed to a mental institution. The man is absolutely vile. There are pools of vomit with more to offer the earth than this STD-riddled testament to the failure of fallen masculinity.”
Just in case anyone has forgotten Gaetz’s sins during the electoral excitement, Domenech offers a cheat sheet.
Let’s just deal with the facts.
- Did Matt Gaetz transport an underage woman across state lines with the stated intent of her having sex with him and his friends? Yes.
- Did he later claim to Tucker Carlson that this woman did not exist? Yes.
- Does this conflict with the fact that one of his closest friends was convicted of having sex with this underage woman for pay? Yes.
- Are Gaetz and his orgy friends attempting to destroy the records — images, videos, etc. — from this sex party to protect his political future? Yes.
Domenech then outlines the choice Republicans face. (Note: the language suggests that Ben may have lost his loving feeling for the President-elect)
”Here’s the real deal: Matt Gaetz is the line for how we assess the Republican Party. If they are truly a cult of personality, beholden to Donald Trump in ways that we could not even imagine for a party that rejects cults and idol worship, they will approve this choice.”
Here Ben has lost part of the plot. While he was incisively accurate about Matt, he is a magical thinker to believe that the GOP rejects “cults and idol worship”.
Domenech then engages in wishful thinking. But a boy can dream.
“But if they have a degree of independence, any kind of free thought, mindful of the fact that a presidency is four years but your career is forever, they will reject this choice so emphatically that it sends a very simple, straightforward message: you can be an absolute dirtbag wannabe pimp pounding dick pills and caffeine while you film your “girlfriend” twerking on the gram, or you can be a Republican. The choice is yours.”
I am genuinely curious if any Republican Senators still have a “degree of independence.” Or was the last one with a spine Domenech’s dead father-in-law?
No comments:
Post a Comment