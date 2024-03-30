Liz Cheney has some stark warnings for the Supreme Court

By jamess
Old school Republican Liz Cheney is warning the Supreme Court, just what kind of fire they are playing with, by entertaining Trump’s unconstitutional claims of Immunity. In effect she says they are enabling him to avoid accountability; and further, that they are helping him to suppress damning evidence, from ever reaching the Voters, who need to hear about it the most.
Cheney urges court to hold Jan. 6 trial before election: ‘He knows how damaging that will be’
by Sarah Fortinsky, TheHill.com — Mar 28, 2024
Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said it was critical that former President Trump’s federal election interference case goes to trial before voters select their next president in November as she called on the Supreme Court to recognize Trump’s appeal as a delay tactic.
“It cannot be the case that a president of the United States can attempt to overturn an election and seize power and that our justice system is incapable of holding a trial, of holding him to account, before the next election,” Cheney said at a Wednesday event at Drake University in Iowa. “That cannot be the case.”
[...]
“And so, Donald Trump knows what the most senior members of his administration — his vice president, his attorney general, his acting attorney general, his acting secretary of defense — he knows what all of those people said to the grand jury, and he knows how damaging that will be to him,” Cheney added, in remarks first highlighted by Mediaite.
On Trump’s presidential immunity claim, Cheney cautioned the Supreme Court to “recognize that what he’s doing is a delaying tactic” and said that allowing for further delays is “itself, suppression of evidence.”
[...]
—
Liz Cheney gave up her political career, because she actually believes that defending the Constitution, was more important that that. And she still does. She is out there now, sounding the clarion call, about the danger that enabling Trump’s endless delays, represents to the Republic and to future “transfers of power” — should he somehow escape accountability for his actions.
And somehow gain access to the presidency one more time, due to his lies and delays, and unquestioning enablers … Cheney makes the case for how he most likely, will never leave power, if ever seated there again.
Liz Cheney warns U.S. can't 'survive' another Donald Trump presidency
[...]
The country’s politics are undergoing a “tectonic shift,” with Cheney pointing to examples of GOP members supporting Trump’s claims of the election having been stolen as key evidence.
“Certainly, what’s happening in the Republican party is dangerous,” Cheney said. “We now have one of our two major political parties that has abandoned the constitution.”
[...]
“We know (Trump) tried once not to leave office, and he will have no incentive to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power and to leave office should be selected again,” Cheney said. “As frustrated as I know people get sometimes with policy disagreements you might have — and I certainly have policy disagreements with the Biden administration — I know the nation can survive bad policy. We can’t survive a president who is willing to torch the Constitution.”
[...]
—
I don’t agree with many of Cheney’s policy stands, but I do agree with the strong stand she has taken for holding the January 6th instigators accountable. Primary among them being their ring leader Donald J Trump.
By her ongoing statements, Liz Cheney has shown more courage, love of country and the Constitution, than the entire mob of Trump loyalists, who accept the Big Lie without question. Faux conservatives who turn a blind eye to the dismantling for democracy, who accept crazy lies about the election, without so much as shred of evidence, able to stand-up in an actual court of law.
This “voter ignorance” is what the SCOTUS will be further enabling and empowering, if they don’t swiftly dispose of Trump’s frivolous immunity claims. Claims of being beyond the reach of the law, claims which he has already decisively lost in the D.C. Court of Appeals.
The stakes for the nation could not be much higher, if Trump avoids accountability for January 6th incitement. If he is given the Supreme Court “stamp of approval,” that he is indeed “above the law” — for life.
American Voters deserve to hear the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth — before casting their votes for Donald Trump again. The complete and unvarnished truth, something that Trump would gladly deny them, without a single regret.
