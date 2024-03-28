Here is what the MAGA Kowtowing to Putin gets US

Ukraine war latest updates: Russia’s intelligence chief claims U.S., U.K. and Ukraine were behind Moscow terrorist attack
Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, continue to make baseless claims that Ukraine, as well as its Western allies, were involved in a deadly terrorist attack in Moscow last Friday.
The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday said that the U.S., U.K. and Ukraine were behind the attack in which 139 people died.
FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov told pro-Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin that the attack was beneficial to Western intelligence services and Ukraine in their bid to destabilize Russia. He did not present evidence to back up his claim.
Idolizing Putin and his psyops and deep state back-ground by Trumpworld, has earned the Western alliance the “blame” for a horrendous crime. With the U.S., the U.K. and Ukraine explicitly named as instigators.
This would be the equivalent of American intelligence agencies blaming Russia for 9-11 attacks. No such outlandish assertions were ever made against Russia, in the aftermath of 9-11, as far as I can recall.
U.S. intel did exactly the opposite, preceding the horrendous terrorist acts in Moscow recently:
Moscow attack: Did Russia ignore US 'extremist' attacks warning?
The 7 March warning from the US to its own citizens was unusually specific. It talked of reports that "extremists" had "imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and specifically mentioned concerts. It advised Americans in the city to avoid large gatherings over the coming 48 hours.
The timing may not quite match, but other details do tally closely with events on 22 March. It seems clear Washington had some kind of intelligence and that it related to Islamic State (IS) — the group that has issued a statement saying it was behind the Moscow attack.
As well as the public warning to its own citizens, the US also said it had communicated with the Russian government directly.
"The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its long-standing 'duty to warn' policy," a US official said in a statement after the attack.
Apparently, in the Putin style of “governing” — No good deed goes unpunished.
And Vladimir Putin— the Russian Dictator-for-Decades — serves as the iron-fist governing template that Trump, and his MAGA followers want to emulate. Strongmen have little need for democracy; and even less for facts and the truth. Sound familiar?
Welcome to your future Republican voters. Trump has already encouraged Putin to “do whatever the hell he wants” with regards to Ukraine and other NATO countries.
And now we see what such mindless appeasement gets US.
More Russian Disinformation on steroids. And blame for horrendous crimes. All because it serves the strongman’s agenda. Sound familiar?
