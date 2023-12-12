Question that haunts: Where are former leaders on this dictator promise from the Orange one?

By Vetwife
This bothers me. Maybe you all have asked this question but not out loud. Where are the former leaders of the Democratic Party or even the Republican party not all over this outrage promise from the orange man to be a dictator, to destroy the consitution, etc? Why are they not out front on this?
The Obamas should be out rallying people to stop this insanity as should the Clintons and even GWB?
Where are these folks and where is the rally cry to stop this nonsense of an American takeover? Why is Liz Cheney and Chris Christy, Mitt Romney the only ones and keep in mind the book tours from Liz and others flashing out warning signs? Why in the world do our former leaders not have President Biden’s back and VP Harris’s back.? I care a great deal for former President Obama and Clinton but why are they not on TV shows and holding rallies to GOTV?
I am somewhat disappointed to say the least. They left office but we should not just be on our own here.
Trash me if you want but something as important as our democracy needs some big time leaders to be out front calling this out. That retribution rhetoric is coming after them first.. What the hell?
Some may say, “ Well, it is a long way out”. No. it isn’t. We cannot wait until August or September to start trying to put a plug in this rhetoric and get the people out.
Calling on former leaders...Where are you?
