BREAKING NEWS: TRUMP DISQUALIFIED FROM COLORADO BALLOT!

First to legalize marijuana.
First to kick Trump out.
The Colorado state Supreme Court agreed that Trump had engaged in insurrection, but rejected the lower court's finding that the president is not an officer of the country that elected him.
Section 3 of the Civil War-era 14th Amendment says: “No person shall ... hold any office, civil or military, under the United States ... who, having previously taken an oath ... as an officer of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
