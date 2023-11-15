Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

CARTOON: A Man of Means by No (Visible) Means

no image description available

A cartoon by Mike Luckovich

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:55:44a MST 
 
Daily Kos
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)